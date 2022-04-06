Scottsboro junior pole vaulter Maddox Hamm won the varsity boys pole vault in the 94th annual Texas Clyde Littlefield Relays at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas March 23-26.
Hamm won the Section A Finals with a winning vault of 17 feet, 2.75 inches.
Also for Scottsboro, Zach Avenel was11th in the 1600-meter run (4:22.74) while Evan Hill was 13th in the 3200 (9:23.78).
The annual Scottsboro Invitational set for Saturday — The annual Scottsboro Invitational Track and Field Meet is scheduled for Saturday at Trammell Stadium.
As of press time Tuesday afternoon, 21 teams had registered to compete in the event with registration ending tonight. Among the teams joining Scottsboro in the event are two other local teams, Section and Skyline.
Running and field events both start at 9 a.m. Saturday with competition in both the varsity and junior varsity/junior high divisions (the 3200-meter races are varsity divisions only). Admission is $5.
