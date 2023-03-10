Isaias Vicente

Isaias Vicente (left) advances the ball upfield during Scottsboro's 0-0 draw with Susan Moore Tuesday night at the Bynum Soccer Complex.

 Special Photo | Jenifer Reichle

A matchup between ranked varsity boys soccer teams ended in a draw Tuesday night.

Class 5A No. 10-ranked Scottsboro and 1A-3A No. 6 Susan Moore fought to a 0-0 draw during the Bynum Bash at the Bynum Soccer Complex in Scottsboro.

