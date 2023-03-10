A matchup between ranked varsity boys soccer teams ended in a draw Tuesday night.
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 12:04 pm
A matchup between ranked varsity boys soccer teams ended in a draw Tuesday night.
Class 5A No. 10-ranked Scottsboro and 1A-3A No. 6 Susan Moore fought to a 0-0 draw during the Bynum Bash at the Bynum Soccer Complex in Scottsboro.
It was the second draw of the season for Scottsboro (7-5-2).
Freshman goal keeper Cole Raeuchle recorded 11 saves for the Wildcats.
In the varsity girls match, Scottsboro (4-6) dropped a 2-0 decision to Susan Moore, which is also ranked No. 6 in the AHSAA Soccer Coaches Class 1A-3A rankings.
