The Scottsboro wrestling team will enter the postseason on a high note after winning its final tournament of the regular season.
Four Wildcats won their respective weight class championship while eight more recorded top-three finishes to help Scottsboro win the Mountain Brook Invitational on Saturday.
Scottsboro posted a team score of 164.5, besting runner-up fellow Class 6A team Mountain Brook by 5.5 points for the team title. Two more Class 6A teams, Chelsea (114) and Pelham (107.5), finished third and fourth respectively while 7A Huntsville (74) finished fifth.
Cole Snyder won the 113-pound weight class title while John Stewart won the 120 title, Clinton Stewart won the 126 title and Josh Draskovic won the 132 title.
Snyder (26-13) went 3-0 with two wins via pin at 113 while John Stewart (27-3) went 2-0 at 120, Clinton Stewart (32-1) went 4-0 with three pins at 126 and Draskovic (21-12) was 2-0 with two pints at 132.
Ansel Goggans (31-9) finished second at 145, Aidan Goggans (26-11) was second at 152, Kolby Clark (12-2) was second at 195 and Nate Warren (23-8) was second at 220 for Scottsboro while Stone Staton (36-5) was third at 106, Mason McKenzie (10-6) was third at 113, Thomas Rackler (23-14) was third at 138 and Colton Durham (23-16) was third at 160.
North Alabama Championships — At Madison, Scottsboro’s junior varsity and junior wrestlers finished sixth in the North Alabama Championships at Bob Jones High School on Saturday.
Caleb Johnson won the junior high 121-pound weight class title and Nathaniel Beard won the junior high 287 weight class crown for Scottsboro, which got second-place finishes in the junior high division from Connall Moore at 132, JJ Ake at 157 and Jacob Anderson at 167.
In the junior varsity division, Matthew Dupree finished second in the 113-pound weight class while Drake Talley was third at 222.
