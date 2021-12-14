The Macedonia Middle School girls basketball team used a dominant second half to earn the right to call itself a county champion.
The No. 2-seeded Warriors outscored No. 4-seeded Dutton 24-12 in the second half to pull away for a 38-21 victory in the 2021 Jackson County Middle School Basketball Girls championship game Monday night at North Jackson High School in Stevenson.
The game was tied 4-all after one quarter and Macedonia led 14-9 at halftime. But 3-pointers from Ava Harper and Ava Beam and two free throws from Zella Johnson pushed Macedonia’s lead into double digits midway through the third quarter, and Johnson’s bucket to beat the third-quarter buzzer sent the Warriors into the final quarter with a 27-14 advantage. Macedonia led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Harper finished with 14 points and Johnson scored 10 for coach Jonathan Haynes’ Warriors, who also got eight points from Julianna Varner, four from Beam and two from Olivia Allen.
Leading scorers for coach Shana Sartin’s Dutton Tigers were Taylor Bell with eight points, Kerby Brooks with six, Ellie Reed with three and Dawn Nerche and Alli Romans with two each.
