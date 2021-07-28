A player that was a key contributor as a freshman to the winningest season in North Jackson baseball history has earned some national recognition.
Carson Smith has been named to MaxPreps.com’s Freshman All-American Baseball Team.
The web site annually releases the MaxPreps Underclassman Baseball All-America Teams, releasing an All-American team for the junior, sophomore and freshman grade levels. Thirty players were selected to each grade level All-American team.
Smith was one of two Alabama players selected to Max Preps Freshman All-American Team (Outfielder Brody Tunider of Mary Montgomery in Semmes) and one of four Alabamians selected overall.
Smith, a pitcher/shortstop, helped North Jackson win Jackson County and Class 4A Area 14 championships this past season, post a 30-10 record — a school record for wins — and advance to the Class 4A state semifinals for only the second time in school history.
Smith was named Class 4A first-team all-state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as a utility player and was also a first-team All-Jackson County selection.
Smith batted .433 with an on-base percentage of .540. He had 52 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, one home run, 22 RBIs, 25 walks, 48 runs and 22 stolen bases. On the mound, Smith went 9-3 with one save, a 3.69 ERA, a 1.85 WHIP and 63 strikeouts over 55 innings pitched.
