Senior Chandler Sullivan had a monster double-double of 26 points and 20 rebounds as North Sand Mountain stayed undefeated in Class 2A Area 15 play with a 92-70 win over rival Pisgah Friday night.
NSM (8-2, 3-0) raced in front 32-17 after one quarter and led 46-30 at halftime and 73-51 after three quarters.
Joining Sullivan scoring in double figures for NSM were Landon Keller with 18 points, Konner Brown with 16 and Jake Johnson with 10. The Bison also got eight points from Brody Helton, seven points from Kade Davis, five points and nine rebounds from Nyle Poore, two points from Brady Anderson and seven assists from Andrew Palmer.
Luke Gilbert scored 14 points, Brodie Overdear netted 13 and Jakob Kirby added 10 for Pisgah, which also got nine from Mason Holcomb, eight from Jett Jeffery, five each from Levi Arnold and Legion McCrary, four from Caleb Jenkins and two from Jack Smalley.
Skyline 64, Woodville 57 — At Skyline, the Vikings built a double-digit halftime lead and held off visiting Woodville’s late rally attempt to post a Homecoming and Class 1A Area 15 win Friday night.
Skyline (6-3, 2-1) led 17-8, 37-19 and 50-34 at the quarter breaks.
Dillon Stephens scored 15 points, Jayten Prince netted 14 and Chase Bickers added 12 for the Vikings while Will Avans and Bryant Kennamer scored nine points each, Landon Rousseau four and Caleb Rowell one.
Cam Dolberry scored 20 points and Sam Peek netted 10 for Woodville (4-8, 0-3), which also got nine from Axel Magno, seven from Damien Benson, five from Trey Stone and two from Wyatt Hutchens.
Scottsboro 83, Fairview 57 — At Fairview, the Wildcats opened Class 5A Area 14 play with a win Friday night.
The game was tied 22-all after one quarter and Scottsboro (7-2, 1-0) led 35-34 at halftime before pulling away in the second half, extending its lead to 59-44 after three quarters and ultimately leading by 28 in the fourth quarter.
Tyson Sexton and Seth Whitmire scored 17 points each and Jameson Gray added 13 for Scottsboro, which played without starter Parker Bell (sick). Ethan Roberts contributed nine points for the Wildcats while Davon Walker added eight, Jakes Jones and Tyler Shelton seven each and Kyle Wright four.
Cylas Yarbrough scored 15 points for Fairview (4-4, 0-2).
Section 76, Ider 34 — At Section, the Lions cruised past visiting Ider for a Class 2A Area 15 win Friday night.
Section (2-10, 1-1) led 21-8 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 51-20 at halftime. The Lions led 62-32 after three quarters.
Aaron Waldrop, Kodee Vaught and Josh Varner scored 16 points each for Section while Antonie Jonathan netted 11 points, Cayson McElrath had 10, Jr. Walker had four, Zach Cooley had two and Titus Beaty had one.
Elijah Palmer scored 11 points for Ider (1-6, 0-3).
North Jackson 75, Marion County (Tenn.) 62 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs outscored Marion County 16-7 in the third quarter to pull away and post a win over their state-line rival Friday night.
North Jackson (4-5) led 23-17 after one quarter and 37-32 at halftime before extending its lead to 53-39 after three quarters.
Jayden Eakin hit 7 of 8 foul shots in the fourth quarter and closed with a game-high 24 points for the Chiefs. Cadelle McDonald, Nick Jernigan and Malachi Potter scored 14 points each for North Jackson while Tyler Brown added eight and Jonathan Linderman had one.
Sam Pickett and Nathan Hoback scored 13 points each for Marion County (2-5).
Saturday
NSM 67, Dade County (Ga.) 49 — At Trenton, Georgia, North Sand Mountain notched a win its their state-line rival.
NSM (9-2) built a 16-9 lead after one quarter before stretching its lead to 39-24 at halftime and 51-41 after three quarters.
Chandler Sullivan (20 points, 12 rebounds), Nyle Poore (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Kaden Brown (10 points, 11 rebounds) all double-doubles for the Bison while Landon Keller scored nine points, Brody Helton had seven points, Andrew Palmer had five points, Jack Johnson had three points and Konner Brown had two points.
Brody Cooper scored 18 points for Dade County (2-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.