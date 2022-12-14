Senior Chandler Sullivan had a monster double-double of 26 points and 20 rebounds as North Sand Mountain stayed undefeated in Class 2A Area 15 play with a 92-70 win over rival Pisgah Friday night.

NSM (8-2, 3-0) raced in front 32-17 after one quarter and led 46-30 at halftime and 73-51 after three quarters.

