After “a lackluster” effort in its previous game, Scottsboro varsity boys basketball head coach Jason Bell didn’t expect the Wildcats to have a repeat of that with its archrival next on the schedule.
Bell’s instincts were correct, as Scottsboro turned in a sharp performance on the way to an 85-51 win over North Jackson in Stevenson Friday night.
It was Scottsboro’s 25th straight win over the Chiefs, who last defeated Scottsboro on Dec. 15, 2009.
“We bounced back from a very lackluster performance. We had energy that we were playing with. The score, the winning streak against them, that’s good, but to me bouncing back and playing with energy was the best part of the night to me,” Bell said. “If you don’t come out with energy against our rival — I knew we would — but to play the way we played the other night with seemingly no energy, I was just glad to see us come back with first in our eyes.”
Seven quick points from Tyson Sexton gave Scottsboro (10-3) a 7-0 lead a minute into the game on the way to a 25-13 lead after one quarter. Scottsboro led by 16 early in the second quarter, but North Jackson pulled within 40-29 with 2:24 left on Preston Miller’s 3-pointer. But Scottsboro followed with a 9-3 run over the final 1:26 in the first half, getting a bucket from Blake Jones, a 3-pointer from Kyle Wright, two free throws from Jones and two free throws from Parker Bell sent the Wildcats into halftime with a 52-34 lead.
Scottsboro kept the pedal on the floor in the third quarter, starting the third quarter with a 12-4 run and eventually leading 71-41 entering the fourth quarter.
Parker Bell scored 21 points and Blake Jones netted 20 for the Wildcats, who also got 13 from Sexton, eight each from Cordell Worthy and Jameson Gray and seven from Seth Whitmire.
Zeke Ballard scored 15 points and Miller had 14 for North Jackson, who also got seven from Cadelle McDonald and six each from DeVontay Pickett and Malachi Potter.
“I think we tried too much at first, then we got a little frustrated when we got down. We’ve got to fight through that,” said North Jackson head coach Tony Brown. “(Scottsboro is) tough. They’re a very good team. If we’re going to compete with someone like that, we’ve got to hit the boards better. I don’t know how many times they got a shot, we had our hands on the ball, didn’t get the rebound, and they ended up with a (basket).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.