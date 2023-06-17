Three high school baseball players from Jackson County have earned statewide recognition for their efforts during the 2023 season.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association, which released its all-state teams this past week, named Scottsboro’s Colton Atkinson and Gregory French as Class 5A second-team all-state selections while North Sand Mountain’s Jackson Burgess was tabbed Class 2A honorable mention all-state.
Atkinson and French both had big senior seasons for Scottsboro, helping a revamped Wildcats team that returned very few starters post an 18-14 record and qualify for the AHSAA Baseball State Playoffs for the second straight season.
Atkinson, a Montreat (North Carolina) College signee, was chosen all-state as an infielder after primarily playing third base for the Wildcats. Atkinson, a .359 career batter during his Scottsboro career, finished the 2023 season with a .400 batting average (38-for-95), a .513 on-base percentage and a 1.218 OPS. He totaled 12 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 29 RBIs, 28 runs, 18 walks and nine stolen bases. Atkinson also pitched for the Wildcats, going 3-3 in 11 appearances, including nine starts, with a 3.56 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
French was an all-state pick as a catcher. The Stillman College signee boasted a .420 batting average (37-for-88), a .549 on-base percentage and a 1.196 OPS. French tallied six doubles, one triple, four home runs, 24 RBIs, 14 runs, 18 walks and five stolen bases.
Meanwhile, Burgess made a big impact as a freshman for NSM as the team’s starting catcher, helping the Bison go 19-10 and reach the second round of the AHSAA Baseball Playoffs for the first time in 33 years. He was selected as honorable mention as a designated hitter.
Burgess batted .437 (38-for-87) while also posting a .568 on-base percentage and a 1.280 OPS. He had 13 doubles, four triples, one home run, 27 RBIs, 49 runs, 21 walks and 15 stolen bases.
