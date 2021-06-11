The North Sand Mountain baseball team posted a 6-0 mark on its way to winning the 2021 Class 2A Area 15 Championship.
So it comes as no surprise to see a number of NSM players highlighting the all-area team.
Six NSM players and their head coach were honored in the 2021 Class 2A All-Area 15 Team, which was released by the area’s head coaches.
Class 2A Area 15 consists of NSM, Ider, Pisgah and Section.
NSM coach Ivan Richard was named the area’s coach of the year after leading the Bison to their first area championship since 1990. The Bison finished 14-6 in their second season under Richard, who announced his retirement after the season.
NSM seniors Drake Holland and Russ Marr were named the area’s CO-MVPs.
Joining them on the all-area team were teammates Lake Bell, Dylan Marr, Harley Tucker and Derek Bearden.
Section had four all-area selections, represented by Braden Arndt, Drake McCutchen, Dillan Pope and Cole Woods.
All-area selections for Pisgah were John Burke and Brody Parker.
Representing area runner-up Ider were Andrew Blevins, Peyton Hood, Hayden Jackson, Matthew Norman, Cody Tinker and Keegan Whitaker.
