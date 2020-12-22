The Pisgah varsity boys basketball team got an “ugly” win that looks pretty in the Class 2A Area 15 standings.
The Eagles overcame an uneven performance to hold off Ider 60-54 in area play Monday night at Pisgah High School.
Pisgah head coach Lamar Hendricks said the Eagles played well in stretches but too many times got away from their intended style of play.
“A win is a win. Sometimes you’ve got to win ugly,” Hendricks said. “Ider played their guts out. We were lucky. We’ve got to get faster (tempo-wise).”
Ider led 23-18 after one quarter, but Pisgah (2-3, 1-1) moved in front 38-33 at halftime.
The Eagles then closed the third quarter on a 9-2 scoring run, taking a 51-40 lead into the fourth on Parker’s Law’s last-second basket.
Ider (3-8, 0-2) battled to within 57-54 with 1:52 remaining, but committed a turnover and missed a 3-pointer on its next two possessions before Zach Cornelison hit a free throw to give Pisgah a 58-54 lead with 18.4 seconds remaining. Ider committed another turnover on its ensuing possession, and Jacob Hendricks sank two free throws with 9.4 seconds left to seal the win for the Eagles.
Rhyan Barrett scored 14 points and Zach Cornelison netted 13 for Pisgah, which also got 11 from Brody Parker, 10 from Grant Smith, eight from Jacob Hendricks and four from Law.
Jesse Massey led Ider with 12 points while Drake Whisenant netted 11 and Hunter Robinson and Austin Shirley scored 10 each.
