A number of Section track and field athletes turned in Top-10 finishes at Arab’s “Friday Knight” Invitational on Friday.
Section’s boys team had 11 Top-10 finishes, with Dominik Blair’s third-place finish in the long jump (20 feet, 9 inches) being the Lions’ best finish. Meanwhile, the Section’s girls team had three Top-10 finishes. Karlie Hancock had the Section’s girls’ top finish, finishing fifth in the long jump (14-8).
Here are the complete results for Section athletes at Friday’s meet:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
22. Savannah White (14.32)
23. Karlie Hancock (14.41)
200-meter dash
37. Savannah White (31.06)
400-meter dash
57. Lexi Haynes (1:22.29)
800-meter run
46. Jasmine Jonathan (2:57.03)
70. Hadley Crawford (3:30.94)
100-meter hurdles
6. Cindel Myers (19.50)
12. Morgan Armstrong (20.96)
300-meter hurdles
21. Cindel Myers (1:03.80)
4x100-meter relay
9. Karlie Hancock, Madison Armstrong, Savannah White, Cindel Myers (56.24)
4x400-meter relay
13. Lexi Haynes, Jasmine
Jonathan, Karlie Hancock, Hadley Crawford (5:17.65)
Long Jump
5. Karlie Hancock (14-8)
Discus
32. Diana Chaparro (46-5)
37. Alondra Chaparro (36-6)
Javelin
19. Jasmine Jonathan (49-4)
Shot Put
35. Diana Chaparro (17-3)
36. Alondra Chaparro (16-5)
BOYS
100-meter dash
10. Logan Patterson (11.75)
22. Jr. Walker (12.27)
44. Cayson McElrath (13.02)
68. Braylon Lowe (15.13)
200-meter dash
29. Jr. Walker (25.29)
65. Alex Francisco Miguel (30.26)
400-meter dash
15. Alex Guinn (54.50)
55. Diego Francisco Miguel (1:05.78)
59. Brayden Bell (1:14.79)
800-meter dash
85. Titus Beaty (2:40.67)
92. Colby Presley (2:43.61)
103. Giovanny Vega (2:55.70)
1600-meter run
74. Max Ramirez (5:37.05)
102. Giovanny Vega (6:23.15)
105. Colby Presley (6:35.30)
3200-meter run
32. Koda Moore (11:55.40)
36. Diego Francisco Miguel (13.:14.05)
110-meter hurdles
21. Skylar Gray (21.45)
300-meter hurdles
25. Leo Chaparro (56.81)
29. Conner White (1:06.50)
4x100-meter relay
8. Alex Guinn, Dominik Blair, Logan Patterson, Jr. Walker (46.13)
4x400-meter relay
7. Alex Guinn, Dominik Blair, Logan Patterson, Braden Arndt (3:48.70)
4x800-meter relay
12. Titus Beaty, Max Ramirez, Koda Moore, Leo Chaparro (10:20.28)
High Jump
6. Braden Arndt (5-8)
Long Jump
3. Dominik Blair (20-9)
9. Alex Guinn (20-0)
22. Cayson McElrath (18-4)
Triple Jump
8. Dominik Blair (39-11)
Discus
8. Jared Reed (112-4)
35. Mario Ojeda (71-2)
Javelin
10. Skylar Gray (133-0)
15. Gabriel Hilley (120-0)
24. Jared Reed (107-5)
Shot Put
5. Gabriel Hilley (41-4)
7. Colton Rice (40-11)
24. Jared Reed (36-0)
52. Mario Ojeda (24-3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.