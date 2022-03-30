A number of Section track and field athletes turned in Top-10 finishes at Arab’s “Friday Knight” Invitational on Friday.

Section’s boys team had 11 Top-10 finishes, with Dominik Blair’s third-place finish in the long jump (20 feet, 9 inches) being the Lions’ best finish. Meanwhile, the Section’s girls team had three Top-10 finishes. Karlie Hancock had the Section’s girls’ top finish, finishing fifth in the long jump (14-8).

Here are the complete results for Section athletes at Friday’s meet:

GIRLS

100-meter dash

22. Savannah White (14.32)

23. Karlie Hancock (14.41)

200-meter dash

37. Savannah White (31.06)

400-meter dash

57. Lexi Haynes (1:22.29)

800-meter run

46. Jasmine Jonathan (2:57.03)

70. Hadley Crawford (3:30.94)

100-meter hurdles

6. Cindel Myers (19.50)

12. Morgan Armstrong (20.96)

300-meter hurdles

21. Cindel Myers (1:03.80)

4x100-meter relay

9. Karlie Hancock, Madison Armstrong, Savannah White, Cindel Myers (56.24)

4x400-meter relay

13. Lexi Haynes, Jasmine 

Jonathan, Karlie Hancock, Hadley Crawford (5:17.65)

Long Jump

5. Karlie Hancock (14-8)

Discus

32. Diana Chaparro (46-5)

37. Alondra Chaparro (36-6)

Javelin

19. Jasmine Jonathan (49-4)

Shot Put

35. Diana Chaparro (17-3)

36. Alondra Chaparro (16-5)

 

BOYS

100-meter dash

10. Logan Patterson (11.75)

22. Jr. Walker (12.27)

44. Cayson McElrath (13.02)

68. Braylon Lowe (15.13)

200-meter dash

29. Jr. Walker (25.29)

65. Alex Francisco Miguel (30.26)

400-meter dash

15. Alex Guinn (54.50)

55. Diego Francisco Miguel (1:05.78)

59. Brayden Bell (1:14.79)

800-meter dash

85. Titus Beaty (2:40.67)

92. Colby Presley (2:43.61)

103. Giovanny Vega (2:55.70)

1600-meter run

74. Max Ramirez (5:37.05)

102. Giovanny Vega (6:23.15)

105. Colby Presley (6:35.30)

3200-meter run

32. Koda Moore (11:55.40)

36. Diego Francisco Miguel (13.:14.05)

110-meter hurdles

21. Skylar Gray (21.45)

300-meter hurdles

25. Leo Chaparro (56.81)

29. Conner White (1:06.50)

4x100-meter relay

8. Alex Guinn, Dominik Blair, Logan Patterson, Jr. Walker (46.13)

4x400-meter relay

7. Alex Guinn, Dominik Blair, Logan Patterson, Braden Arndt (3:48.70)

4x800-meter relay

12. Titus Beaty, Max Ramirez, Koda Moore, Leo Chaparro (10:20.28)

High Jump

6. Braden Arndt (5-8)

Long Jump

3. Dominik Blair (20-9)

9. Alex Guinn (20-0)

22. Cayson McElrath (18-4)

Triple Jump

8. Dominik Blair (39-11)

Discus

8. Jared Reed (112-4)

35. Mario Ojeda (71-2)

Javelin

10. Skylar Gray (133-0)

15. Gabriel Hilley (120-0)

24. Jared Reed (107-5)

Shot Put

5. Gabriel Hilley (41-4)

7. Colton Rice (40-11)

24. Jared Reed (36-0)

52. Mario Ojeda (24-3)

 

