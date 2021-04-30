When Pisgah’s Molly Heard arrives in Montgomery this July to play in the North-South Basketball All-Star Game, introductions with most of her North teammates won’t be necessary.
“I’ve played (with or against) all but I think two of them,” said Heard, referring to her time play in the high school and AAU ranks. “It’s going to be really fun.”
Heard was among the 15 players chosen for the North All-Star team, which plays the South squad during the annual Alabama High School Athletic Director & Coaches Association’s annual All-Star Week July 19-23 in Montgomery.
The game features rising seniors for the 2021-22 school year.
The rest of the North’s roster consists of Athens’ Caroline Bachus, Spain Park’s Camille Chase, Sand Rock’s Lanie Henderson, Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard, Roger’s Madilyn Krieger, Mortimer Jordan’s Bellah Machen, Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks, Fairfield’s Shaniah Nunn, Madison Academy’s Libby Privett, Holy Spirit Ziona Pruitt, Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith, Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele, Carver-Birmingham’s Precious Sturdivant and Winfield’s Emma Title. Phil Campbell’s Craig Thomas and Pleasant Grove’s Walter Hicks will coach the North All-Star team.
Heard is the second Pisgah player in the last four years selected for the event. The other is current Auburn player and 2019 Alabama Miss Basketball award winner Annie Hughes.
Heard recently helped Pisgah win its fourth straight state championship, the first three coming in Class 3A before winning the title in 2A this past winter. Heard was the Class 2A state tournament MVP this past season and a first-team all-state selection after averaging 18 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocked shots this season.
Heard is two-time all-state first-team selection, three-time all-state pick, and was the 2020 Class 3A Player of the Year. She has played a key role for the Eagles since she was in eighth grade.
The 5-foot-11 guard/forward said she is nearing a decision on her college basketball future and plans to have it finalized before the start of her senior season. Heard currently holds scholarship offers from UNA, UAB, Jacksonville State and Lipscomb.
“I’m getting pretty close to deciding,” Heard said. “I’m really excited about that.”
