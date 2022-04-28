Jackson County will crown its 2022 high school softball county champion this weekend.
The 2022 Jackson County Softball Tournament, which includes three teams that played for state championships last season, is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Woodville High School.
The double-elimination tournament gets underway Friday with winners bracket quarterfinal and semifinal games as well as three elimination bracket games before concluding Saturday with the winners bracket final, the elimination bracket final and championship round.
All games except for the championship round will be played with a 75-minute time limit.
Play begins Friday at 10 a.m. with fourth-seeded North Sand Mountain playing fifth-seeded Woodville, with the winner advancing to play top-seeded Pisgah at 12:45 p.m. In the other quarterfinal matchup Friday morning, third-seeded Skyline plays sixth-seeded Section at 11:30 a.m. with the winning playing second-seeded North Jackson at 2 p.m.
The NSM-Woodville loser plays the Skyline-Section loser in an elimination game Friday at 3:30 p.m. while semifinal round winners advance to play in the winners bracket final Saturday at 9 a.m. and semifinal losers play in an elimination game at 5 p.m. The winners of the first two elimination games on Friday play each other in another elimination game at 6:30 p.m., with the winner of that game playing the loser of the winners bracket final in the elimination bracket final Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
The championship round begins at noon with the “If Necessary” Game slated to follow.
Pisgah is the defending champion, having won every Jackson County softball tournament championship since the fast pitch version of the tournament began in 2006. The tournament was not played in 2011 because of the April 27 tornadoes and in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
