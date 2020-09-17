The Woodville football team faced a large amount of adversity last Friday night.
The Panthers lost their top offensive weapon, quarterback Jackson Peek, to an injury following a first-quarter touchdown that tied the game at 6-all.
After that, the Panthers lost all momentum and ultimately lost to region frontrunner Valley Head 56-6.
“Jackson got hurt, and the lights just kind of went out of our team,” Vann said. “It’s my fault because I didn’t have the guys prepared for it that happened and it cost us. Now we’ve got rip the rearview mirror off because our goals are still out there. We can’t control what’s happened in the past, good or bad. What matters is this week. Learn from (the past) and move forward.”
Woodville’s offense might have to adjust to missing Peek for another week. Vann called Peek “day-to-day” and listed him as questionable for Friday. Brett Berger and Sam Peek took snaps in his place last week against Valley Head and “both will get reps” this week in practice.
“We’ll get a plan together and get those guys ready if Jackson can’t go,” Vann said.
Ahead this week for Woodville (1-3, 1-1) is a pivotal Class 1A Region 7 match with Sumiton Christian.
The game is Friday at 7 p.m. at Woodville’s Frazier Field. It’s the first ever meeting between the teams.
“This is a big week for us,” Vann said. “We can still win the region with some help. We can still host a playoff game or we could not make the playoffs. That’s where the situation is. We need to get to 2-1 in the region this week. Besides Valley Head, I think everybody is neck and neck in the region. It’s a big game for (Sumiton Christian), too, so we’ve got to play hard and match their intensity.”
Sumiton Christian (1-2, 0-1), located in Walker County just northwest of Birmingham, opened region play with a 14-12 loss at Cedar Bluff last week. The Eagles trailed 14-0 in the fourth quarter before getting a 3-yard touchdown run from Eli Moon and an 83-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Robertson. Two missed two-point conversion tries by Sumiton Christian was the difference in the outcome.
“I felt like they had an opportunity to win the football game,” Vann said. “Cedar Bluff converted a couple of fourth and longs by accident really, on a couple of bad snaps on punts. (Sumiton Christian), they’re a good football team. We have to play well and be physical.”
Sumiton Christian operates offensively from various formations, ranging from the double-wing to the spread. The Eagles have also used several different defensive fronts this season.
“We have to make adjustments to whatever they do,” Vann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.