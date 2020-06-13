Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Ken Storey
The 1957 Pisgah graduate attended Snead State Community College and participated in basketball, cross country and baseball before playing basketball at Athens State College during the 1961 and 1962 seasons. After college, he coached varsity boys basketball at Bridgeport High School from 1968-1988, winning 316 games and the 1985 county tournament title. He was the 1984-85 Jackson County Coach of the Year. He also had coaching stints at South Pittsburg (Tenn.) and Marion County (Tenn.) High Schools. He also coached girls volleyball and softball at South Pittsburg, spending 39 years in teaching and coaching overall. The gymnasium at Bridgeport Middle School is named in his honor. He was inducted into the Jackson County Hall of Fame in 2015.
NUMBERS
37.51
State-record time in seconds by Scottsboro's Daniel Nolen in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at the 2003 AHSAA Class 5A Boys Track and Field Championships.
24
Sand Mountain Tournament titles NSM (6), Pisgah (14) and Section (4) have combined to win in the 43-year history of the tournament's varsity girls division.
DATES
1.16.1993
The top-seeded Paint Rock Valley girls basketball team defeated third-seeded
Section 54-46 to win its third straight Jackson County Tournament championship. Gretchen Prince scored a game-high 33 points for the Pirates on her way to making all-tournament honors along teammates Stacy Flippo and Keesha Sanders. PRV led 18-10, 30-22 and 38-28 at the quarter breaks. All-Tournament selection Leslie Hargiss and Cindy Patterson had 20 and 11 points respectively for Section.
3.17.2008
The Scottsboro baseball team, coached by Randy Brown, used a four-run top of the seventh inning defeat previously undefeated Class 2A No. 7-ranked Fyffe 8-7. The Wildcats tied the game at 7-all on Chris Tittle’s three-run home run before Brandon Camp drove home what proved to be the winning run on an RBI double. Connor Boykin picked up the win on the mound in relief for Scottsboro.
