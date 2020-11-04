The Scottsboro football program will be represented in an all-star game next month.
Camden Treece, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound senior defensive lineman, has been selected to play in the 2020 North-South All-Start Football Game.
The event, usually held during the Alabama High School Athletics Directors and Coaches Association’s annual All-Star Week each July, has been moved to December.
The 62nd North-South All-Star Game, which features seniors selected to play from schools across the state, is scheduled for Dec. 18 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The 25,000-seat stadium which opened this season, is the home of the South Alabama Jaguars.
Treece, who played on both the offensive and defensive lines for Scottsboro, was selected to the North team as a defensive lineman. He posted 26 tackles and had 10 quarterback hurries this past season.
Treece is the 21st Scottsboro player all-time to be chosen to play in the event. The last was Cohen Tubbs in 2018. Scottsboro has had players in the event four of the past five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.