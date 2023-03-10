Luke Dixson rounded first base and didn’t have to look back to know what was coming next.
Dixson was mobbed by his teammates after delivering a walk-off RBI single in Scottsboro’s 4-3 comeback win over visiting Plainview Tuesday night at Scottsboro High School.
“My first walk-off,” Dixson said. “I was on cloud nine. It was awesome seeing the boys run out on the field celebrating the win.”
Scottsboro (8-5) erased a two-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning to post its fifth win in its last six games.
First-year Scottsboro head coach Cade Medley described it as another character building win for the Wildcats, who have outpaced their experience level thus far this season to record eight wins against a challenging schedule.
“Coming into the year we were an inexperienced team on the varsity level, only had a few guys with varsity innings,” Medley said. “Wins like this really brings the team closer together.”
Dixson finished 2-for-4 and Gregory French was 3-for-4 for Scottsboro while Colton Atkinson, Thomas Stewart and Eli Sparks had one hit each.
“We made great adjustments and had quality approaches in the last innings,” Medley said.
Trent Wilson got the win on the mound in relief after pitching the final two innings. Trey Cooper, pitching for the first time since suffering an elbow injury last April, threw two scoreless innings before Shorter signee Carson Peppers fanned five Plainview batters in three innings pitched.
Tuesday’s game with the Bears was dominated by pitching and defense for five innings before Plainview (4-3) broke through with three runs in the top of the sixth on Logan Payne’s RBI single and Reagan Davis’ two-run single.
Scottsboro got a run back in the bottom of the sixth when French led off the inning with a single and his courtesy runner, JC Heikkinen, scored when the Wildcats hit into a double play.
Down to their last at-bat, the Wildcats got a baserunner aboard when Stewart reached on a Plainview error with one out, and two batters later Druw Smith drew a two-out walk to put the tying run aboard. That brought Atkinson to plate, and the Montreat College signee rocketed the first pitch he saw off the base of the wall in left-center field for a game-tying two-run double.
“He was due for a big (hit). He’s been hot here recently,” Medley said of Atkinson. “He’s been a staple for this program, been a varsity starter for years. He’s our dude. We know every time he steps in the box that’s something’s going to be done.”
After French followed with a single to move Atkinson to third base, Dixson lined the first pitch he saw into right field past a diving Plainview outfielder to drive in Atkinson with the winning run.
“Luke Dixson, we always have faith in him,” Medley said. “No matter what spot in the lineup he is, he’s going to step in the box and compete.”
Dixson called delivering a game-winning walk-off hit a baseball player’s dream.
“Saw the (pitcher) the (at-bat) before and felt like I could sit on his fastball. Got it first pitch and pushed it the other way,” Dixson said. “Our coaches kept preaching don’t give up. We just finally strung it together the last two innings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.