Trey Cooper

Scottsboro's Trey Cooper slides in safely at second with a stolen base just ahead of the tag attempt from Plainview shortstop Levi Brown.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Luke Dixson rounded first base and didn’t have to look back to know what was coming next.

Dixson was mobbed by his teammates after delivering a walk-off RBI single in Scottsboro’s 4-3 comeback win over visiting Plainview Tuesday night at Scottsboro High School.

