The Class 1A No. 1-ranked Skyline varsity girls basketball team has posted a perfect run through Class 1A Area 13 play by defeating rival Woodville 84-30 Monday night.
The Skyline varsity boys basketball team cruised past rival Woodville 84-30 Monday night to finish undefeated in Class 1A Area 13 play.Skyline (18-6, 8-0) led 20-10 after one quarter before building a 54-18 halftime advantage. The Vikings led 71-25 after three quarters.
Kaina King scored 20 points, Kenzie Manning netted 17 and Gracie Rowell had 14 for the Vikings, who also got nine each from Brinlee Potts and Blakely Stucky, eight from Jaslyn Wilkinson, five from Audra Bellomy and two from Lexi Stucky.
Alexis Brown scored seven points for Woodville (6-10, 2-3) while Lannah Grace Beard had six, Karlee Hutchens had five and Molly Gifford had four.
Scottsboro 64, Columbia 29 — At Huntsville, the visiting Wildcats built an early double-digit lead and cruised to the win over Columbia Monday night.
Scottsboro (13-10) led 19-4 after one quarter and 32-15 at halftime before extending its lead to 55-25 after three quarters.
Lexie Bennett scored a game-high 23 points for Scottsboro, which also got eight from Adair Holland, seven from Audrey Holland, six each from Morgan Perkins and Olivia Tubbs, five from Madison Rains, four each from Keira Culver and Bree Sexton and two from Jadaya Edmondson.
NSM 39, South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 38 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain held off South Pittsburg’s fourth-quarter surge to earn the win on Monday.
NSM (7-12) opened up a 14-2 lead after one quarter before leading 18-9 at halftime and 27-22 after three quarters.
Madison Renfro led NSM with 12 points while Ashley Shrader had seven, Kolbie Bobo and Ella Spurgin had six each, Kayden Reyes had four and Cloey Davenport had three.
Kelston Burnette scored 12 points and Kianna Anderson added 10 for South Pittsburg (4-15).
Pisgah 68, Sylvania 58 — At Sylvania, Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah reached the 20-win mark by defeating the host Rams Monday night.
Pisgah (20-3) led just 18-17 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 34-25 at halftime and 51-42 after three quarters.
Lipscomb signee Molly Heard scored a game-high 34 points for Pisgah while Kallie Tinker netted 13, Mason Holcomb had nine, Campbell Barron and Madison Flammia had four each and Lila Kate Wheeler had three.
Leading scorers for Sylvania (12-9) were Kirby Wisner with 18, Leianna Currie with 12 and Ambriel Stopyak and Anna Farmer with 10 each.
Madison County 52, North Jackson 41 — At Stevenson, North Jackson fell to visiting Madison County in the teams’ Class 4A Area 14 finale on Monday.
North Jackson (3-14, 1-5) trailed 13-5, 30-15 and 41-28 at the quarter breaks.
Arielle Haynes scored 14 points and Sarah Garner netted 10 for the Chiefs while Tyra Smith added nine and Bailey Abernathy had six.
Carin Wright scored 13 points and Erika Whisante added 12 for Madison County (14-4, 4-2).
Westminster Christian 50, Section 45 — At Huntsville, the Lions fell to Westminster Christian Monday night.
Kenleigh Owens scored 12 points for Section (9-16).
