A strong Westbrook Christian football team spoiled the Section Lions’ return to postseason play.
The host Warriors raced out to a 35-0 halftime lead on the way to a 42-0 victory over Section in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night at Jack Osborne Stadium in Rainbow City.
Section finished the season with a 5-6 record, its most wins in a season since 2014 campaign. The Lions ended a 13-year playoff appearance drought this season.
“We accomplished a goal, our main goal, and I’m proud of the boys for that,” said second-year Section head coach Chris Hammon. “This team has kind of set a standard now and it’s up to (future teams) to build on it. We want to build a program, build a culture, and (making the playoffs) was a good step. Got great support from our community, they painted the town up, showing our boys it meant something. We’ve just got to keep building.”
Meanwhile, Westbrook Christian (10-1) became just the fourth team in school history to reach the 10-win mark in a season.
“Westbrook Christian’s got a really good football team,” Hammon said. “I thought we played well on defense. We made them drive it, got them to a lot of third-and-longs and they hit us on some long passes and a QB keeper once. Offensively, we just struggled to move the ball.”
The Warriors will travel to Florence next week to face No. 1-ranked Mars Hill Bible in the second round.
Hammon was grateful to Section’s seniors for helping get the Lions back to the playoffs.
“Very proud of our seniors,” he said. “Thankful for their leadership, thankful for their contributions and efforts.”
