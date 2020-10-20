The Scottsboro cross country teams returned from an out-of-state meet with some strong finishes under their belts.
Scottsboro teams posted Top-10 finishes in all four of the program's races during the Coach Wood Invitational in Whitesburg, Georgia on Saturday.
Scottsboro, which is ranked 11th nationally by Milesplit.com, finished second behind a fellow Alabama school, Class 7A Huntsville, in the Varsity Boys Championship Division 5K race. The Crimson Panthers posted a winning low score of 87, 21 points better than Scottsboro (108). Marietta (Georgia) was third with a team score of 138.
Cooper Atkins paced Scottsboro with a fourth-place finish (15:10.00), while Zach Avenel finished 24th (15:44.94), Hayden Judge 33rd (15:50.67), Benson Atkins 34th (15:50.89) and Rex Green 56th (16:13.89) to round out Scottsboro's top-five scoring runners. Also for Scottsboro, Evan Hill finished 57th (16:13.91) while Noah Bonsall was 75th (16:26.87), Hamilton Richardson 107th (16:57.78), Josh Hill 113th (17:03.78) and Stephen Jones 124th (17:12.35).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro posted a fourth-place finish in the Varsity Girls 'D' race. Ally Campbell led the Wildcats with a ninth-place finish (19:52.18) while Emma Bradford was 20th (20:29.19), Mia Martin 31st (21:01.65), Maddie Gossett 32nd (21:01.68), Smith Bradford 54th (21:38.67), Lauren Paradise 58th (21:43.65), Makenna Howes 62nd (21:47.51), Gracy Coley 72nd (22:02.31), Cambree Bradford 78th (22:11.40) and Cadence Laughlin 103rd (23:10.04).
Junior Varsity — Scottsboro finished sixth (189 points) in the Junior Varsity Girls Championship 'D' race. Mabry Bonsall finished second with a time of 21:44.40 while Shelton Linville was 18th (22:33.30), Lauren Judge 64th (24:40.20), Hannah Cloud 71st (25:12.80), Collins Bradford 77th (25:38.50), Sera Laney 83rd (25:54.30) and Sadye Webb 91st (27:39.70).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro runners ran to a seventh-place finish (176 points) in the Junior Varsity Boys Championship 'C' race. Brady Thomas finished fourth (17:16.72) for the Wildcats while Jackson Howes was 31st (17:45.41), Ridge Wells 36th (17:53.18), Cameron Estes 41st (17:56.87), Mcgee Kilgore 68th (18:20.24), Johny Felix 72nd (18:25.16), Wilson Hill 78th (18:28.82) and Skylar Reichle 136th (20:28.33).
