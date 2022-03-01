Asked about another trip to the state finals for his Pisgah girls basketball team, the words didn’t come easily for coach Carey Ellison.
“I’m to the point now where I don’t really know how to describe it,” he said. “It’s amazing what we’re able to pull off. ”
The No. 1-ranked Eagles will try to pull off a record-tying feat — winning a fifth straight state championship — later this week after defeating Lanett 64-47 in the Class 2A state semifinals Monday afternoon at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena.
Pisgah (32-3) advanced to play No. 9-ranked St. Luke’s in the Class 2A state title game Friday at 9 a.m.
It’s the sixth straight state championship game appearance for Pisgah and the 18th overall.
“I wouldn’t believe we’d be sitting here with a chance at five in a row six years ago. But I’m very proud of each girl, each group that comes through seems to step up and take charge,” said Ellison, who has led Pisgah to seven state championships and 14 state championship game appearances during his 26-year tenure. “No one believes it, but we don’t talk about (the title streak). We may refer to it as ‘getting to where we want to go.’ But we don’t talk about last year or three years before. Trying to go one day at a time and stay focused on that.”
Pisgah was focused on Lanett (17-9) from the start, building a 14-0 lead before leading 25-7 after one quarter. The Eagles led by as many as 20 in the second quarter before carrying a 45-27 advantage into halftime.
Lanett made some defensive changes coming out of halftime, and the Eagles managed just nine third-quarter points and saw their lead trimmed to 54-40 after three quarters. Lanett cut Pisgah’s lead to 54-46 with 5:33 remaining, but Pisgah outscored the Panthers 10-1 the rest of the way — the Eagles made 6-of-8 free throws down the stretch — to keep Ellison undefeated in state semifinal games in his career.
“We had a lot of energy early. Planning on pressing in a 2-2-1 zone, that didn’t seem to work to well, (but) the 1-2-2 (press) seemed like the answer. It did get us going,” Ellison said. Kallie (Tinker) getting hot early is always a help. They were bellied up (defensively) everywhere, and it’s pretty hard for anyone to guard Molly (Heard) one-on-one at this level. So we were able to get to the rim. Second-half, (Lanett) started doubling up on (Heard) and still had a big in the paint. Their defensive plan in the second half was pretty tough to score on. But early, it played right into our game plan. They caught us a little flat in the second half, they got after us and made us turn it over some and take some bad shots. But as usual, we responded with our own little run and pulled back out there.”
Tinker and Heard led the way for the Eagles, who shot 21-of-43 from the field and 7-of-20 from the 3-point arc. Tinker was 5-of-11 from the 3-point line and finished with a game-high 24 points to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“Past few games I haven’t been able to knock any shots down,” Tinker said. “It finally felt good to make some shots.”
Heard had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds along with four steals, two assists and two blocked shots.
“(Heard) and Tinker, you can tell they’ve been playing together for a long time. They’re such in sync with each other,” said Lanett coach Charlie Williams.
Pisgah also got some big minutes from eighth-grader Campbell Barron, who finished with nine points while also helping the Eagles against Lanett’s amped up second-half defensive pressure. Lila Kate Wheeler added seven points for the Eagles and Karlee Holcomb had four points, five rebounds and two steals.
Six-foot-3 freshman MaKiah White led Lanett with 14 points and 10 rebounds while senior Breanna Glaze had 11 points and 6-4 sophomore Laila Lancaster had six.
“We faced a great team in Pisgah,” Williams said. “They’re program is right where I want my program to be. That’s the standard of 2A basketball, that’s what I’m striving for and I’m pretty sure what other coaches in the state are striving for.”
The Eagles hope to play to that standard in Friday’s championship game, and Heard said they know there are no guarantees at state.
“It never gets old coming here,” she said. “You get just as nervous going into the game. It gets harder every year.”
