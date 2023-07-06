Joe Guthrie was in his office at Texas A&M University last spring when a sketch for a proposed softball stadium at a junior college in Alabama came across his social media feed.
“That caught my attention,” he said. “You saw that the school was committed, that (this new program) has the financial support and the support from the (administration). You saw that these people had their ducks in a row. ”
Fast forward a few months, and Guthrie will be the head coach that coaches the first Northeast Alabama Community College softball team when that sketch becomes reality.
NACC announced Thursday that it has hired Guthrie as the first head coach of its new softball program. The Mustangs are expected to play a fall exhibition season in the Fall 2024 before playing their first official season in Spring 2025.
Guthrie was an assistant coach last season at Texas A&M after spending the previous four seasons at UAB, the last two as head coach in which he led the Blazers to a 56-43 record and a 28-15 record in Conference USA. UAB’s 31-win season under Guthrie in 2021 was its winningest in six years. Guthrie is also currently a coach with Smash-It-Vipers, a professional softball team based in Oxford.
“Mr. Guthrie is a very experienced coach with an outstanding winning percentage who develops his players both professionally and personally,” said NACC president Dr. David Campbell. “That is exactly what we want to work with the women who will make up our team.”
The Tuscaloosa native and former Bevill State and Alabama baseball player was also the head coach at Marion Military Institute for six years. Guthrie, an Army veteran who served a one-year combat tour in Iraq, was also the first head softball coach at MMI, which like NACC is a member of the Alabama Community College Conference.
“One thing that draws me to the junior college level is in this day of NIL and transfer portal, I feel like the two-year system is one the last places were you can truly work on player development,” Guthrie said. “If you’re willing to come here and put the bright lights in your back pocket and get to work and grind, you’ll develop. If you come here and work, you can put your softball career and your life on a great trajectory.”
Guthrie said the NACC softball program has several advantages that can fast track its start.
“The lifeblood of any program is recruiting, and the recruiting base is really good. (NACC) is located in arguably the strongest part of the state for softball, and it’s in one of the best regions in the southeast for softball. You can grow your program from the inside out,” Guthrie said. “Secondly, I’ve been at mid-majors, low-majors, Power 5 (schools) and JUCOs, and the facilities we’re going to have here are going to rival some Power 5s and is pretty unrivaled at the junior college level.”
NACC will hold a groundbreaking celebration for its all-turf stadium and its training facility on Aug. 8. The stadium is expected to be ready for play next fall.
Soon after Guthrie saw that sketch of NACC’s proposed stadium, he spoke with softball people he knew in this area about the school’s softball venture. The more he looked into the position, the more “boxes it checked” for him.
“My goal for us is to be a championship program in everything we do. Our goal is to make this program a national champion,” Guthrie said. “If you look at NACC, the school is highly rated in academics. They shoot for the best in academics and that’s what we’re going to do in athletics.”
