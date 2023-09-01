The Woodville volleyball team celebrated its first state ranking Thursday with another victory.
Playing its first match as a ranked team, the Class 1A No. 10-ranked Panthers swept a best-of-five set match with visiting North Jackson 3-0 at Woodville High School.
Woodville (4-0) posted set wins of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-23 over North Jackson (3-2).
Lannah Grace Beard finished with 11 kills and four service aces while Jerzey Jones netted six kills and two aces for the Panthers, who also got five kills and 14 assists from Anna Robertson, one kill, two aces and three kills from Tia Bryant, one kill and one ace from Michaela Robertson and two aces from Morgan Gifford.
Arab 3, Scottsboro 0 — At Arab, the Scottsboro dropped its Class 5A Area 14 opener Thursday to last year’s 5A state runner-up.
No. 2-ranked Arab (9-2, 1-0) posted set wins of 25-9, 25-15, 25-15 to sweep Scottsboro (3-5, 0-1) in the best-of-five match.
TUESDAY
NSM 3, Section 1 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain won its Class 2A Area 16 opener Tuesday night.
NSM (2-3, 1-0) defeated Section (0-3, 0-2) in four sets. The Bison won the first two sets 25-8 and 25-15 before Section claimed the third set 27-25. NSM rebounded to close out the match with a 25-7 fourth-set victory.
Kamryn Patterson totaled 17 kills, three aces and four assists and Ally Gamble added six kills, six assists and six aces for NSM, which also got seven kills from Kali Kirkpatrick, four kills and five aces from Abby Shaffer, four kills, three aces and one dig from Gabi Luna, two kills and one ace from Caybree Dobbins and one dig from Kylie McMurry.
Woodville 2, NSM 1 — At Higdon, visiting Woodville defeated host North Sand Mountain Tuesday in a rematch of last season’s 2022 Jackson County Tournament finals won by NSM.
Woodville won the first set 25-21, and after NSM won the second set 30-28, the Panthers bounced back to win the third and decisive set 15-10.
Jerzey Jones totaled eight kills and one block and Lannah Grace Beard posted three kills and three aces for Woodville. Anna Robertson pitched in one kill and eight assists for the Panthers while Tia Bryant had two kills, one ace and one block, Aubre Thompson had two kills and one block and Michaela Jones had three aces.
For NSM, Kamryn Patterson had seven kills, six assists, one ace and one block while Ally Gamble recorded nine kills, one ace, one block and one assist. The Bison also got seven kills from Kali Kirkpatrick, five kills and one block from Abby Shaffer, two kills from Gabi Luna, three digs from Raygan Weldon, two digs from Kylie McMurry and one kill, one ace and one assist from Caybree Dobbins.
Woodville 2, Section 0 — At Higdon, Woodville notched the win Tuesday in its first ever varsity match against county foe Section.
The Panthers took the first set 25-13 before closing out the sweep with a 25-3 second-set win.
Jerzey Jones posted 10 kills and Lannah Grace Beard totaled four kills and four aces for Woodville (3-0), which also got 10 assists and one kill from Anna Robertson, nine aces and one assist from Tia Bryant, three kills from Michaela Jones and one ace from Morgan Gifford.
MONDAY
Fyffe 3, Pisgah 0 — At Pisgah, visiting Fyffe swept the Eagles in a Class 2A Area 16 best-of-five set match.
Fyffe took each set 25-17, 25-14, 25-21.
Abigail Bain totaled six kills and 13 digs for Pisgah (0-3, 0-1) while Briley Caperton recorded eight kills, 12 digs and two blocks and Ella Grace Samples contributed 11 digs.
