Thomas Looney will continue his reign for another year.
Looney won his third straight Goose Pond Colony Men’s Golf Invitational championship after shooting a two-round 14-under par 130 during the 2022 GPC Invitational at the Goose Pond Plantation Course this past weekend.
Looney has won the event all six times in which he has played in it (2015, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022).
Looney shot a 7-under par 65 in each round to claim his latest Goose Pond Colony Invitational title. He took the top spot by nine strokes over runner-up Robson Copenhaver, who shot a two-round 5-under par 139. Copenhaver shot an even par 72 in Round 1 before shooting a 5-under par 67 in Round 2. George Gann finished third with a two-round 3-under par 171 (71-70) while Levi Shelton was fourth with a 1-under 143 (71-72).
Rounding out the championship flight were Chris Hancock fifth at 1-under 143 (71-72), Chris Quinn sixth at even par 144 (71-73), JB Sandlin seventh at 3-over par 147 (75-72), Seth Foshee eighth at 5-over 149 (72-77), John Austin Dolberry ninth at 9-over 153 (76-77) and Justin Steele 10th at 19-over 163 (83-80).
Regular Flight ‘A’ Division — Jordan White won the GPC Invitational’s Regular Division Flight ‘A’ Division after shooting even par 144. He shot a 1-under 71 in Round 1 and a 1-over 73 in Round 2. Jody Wooten was second with a 147 (77-70) while Zach Belvin was third with a 148 (75-73), Ronnie White fourth with a 152 (74-78), Ben Bryant fifth with a 157 (80-77), Rick Whitehead sixth with a 158 (80-78) and Josh White seventh with a 159.
Regular Flight ‘B’ Division — Bubba Smith took the top spot with a two-round 15-over par 159 (83-76). Matt Lockmiller was second with a 162 (82-80) while Jason Shireman was third with a 163 (83-80), Brian Jones fourth with a 165 (81-84), Daran Anderson fifth with a 166 (81-85), Bob Reid sixth with a 166 (82-84) and Ben Wooten seventh with a 170 (82-88).
Regular Flight ‘C’ Division — James Parrett won the Regular “C” Flight title for the second straight year via tiebreaker after both Parrett (87-84) an CJ Murphy (85-86) both shot a 171. Grant Garner was third with a 174 (90-84) while Tim Gifford was fourth with a 179 (91-88), Jamie Ward fifth with a 194 and Patrick Widgeon sixth with a 197.
Senior ‘A’ Division — Larry Clark won the GPC Invitational’s Senior “A” Division title for the second straight season with a two-round score of even par 144. Ed Gardner, who shot a 3-under par 69 in Round 2, finished second with a 147 (78-69) while Danny Hancock shot a 148 (77-71) to finish third. Rodney Ridgeway finished fourth with a 150 (76-74), Alan Looney was fifth with a 151 (75-76) and James Kean was sixth with a 154 (80-74).
Senior ‘B’ Division — Bobby Talley took the top spot with a two-round 156 (81-75). Jim Reid finished second with a 159 (81-78) while Becil Baldwin and Larry Haynes tied for with a 160 (81-79). Guy Devaney was fifth with a 164 (82-82) and Al Green was sixth with a 189 (90-99).
