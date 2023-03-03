The Scottsboro baseball team worked a little extra for a win over a rival.
The Wildcats scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to post a 12-8 victory at TopCat Rival Fort Payne on Tuesday.
Scottsboro (5-4) held a 6-3 lead until Fort Payne scored two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings to force the game into extra innings. But Scottsboro answered in a big way in the top of the eight, with loading the bases to start the frame after Trey Cooper reached on an error, Trent Wilson walked and Montreat College signee Colton Atkinson was intentionally walked. Druw Smith followed with a two-run single to plate Cooper and Wilson’s courtesy runner Tanner Jones. After Gregory French walked, Luke Dixson hit a two-run single to drive in Atkinson and Smith to up the Wildcats’ lead to 11-7. After Carson Chapman singled to load the bases, Hunter Hancock was hit by a pitch to force in French with Scottsboro’s 12th run.
The Wildcats posted 11 hits and drew nine walks. Wilson went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Dixson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and French was 2-for-4 with one RBI for Scottsboro while Atkinson hit a two-run home run and walked three times and Smith had a two-run single. Cooper also had one hit an one RBI and Chapman had one hit while Hancock and JC Heikkinen had one RBI apiece. Cooper, Wilson, Smith, French, Chapman and Heikkinen each drew a walk. Atkinson pitched five innings and recorded three strikeouts for the Wildcats while Chapman had two strikeouts and Carson Peppers had one strikeouts in one inning pitched each. Wilson got the win on the mound.
North Jackson 16, Sylvania 0 — At Sylvania, North Jackson scored a season-high 16 runs during a win over the Rams Tuesday afternoon.
North Jackson (4-3) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before scoring five runs in the top of the second. After taking an 8-0 lead in the fourth, the Chiefs scored eight runs in the fifth to evoke the mercy rule.
Carson Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for North Jackson while CJ Gulley went 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI and Blake Matthews was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. The Chiefs also got one hit and three RBI from both Jayden Eakin and Collin Clark (double), one hit and one RBI from both Nick Jernigan and Jonathan Linderman, an RBI from Bodie Burnett, a double from Cayden Wynne and a single from Brody Caraway. Eakin, Matthews, Wynne and Burnett all drew a walk.
Wynne and Matthews combined to pitch a two-hitter for North Jackson. Wynne got the win on the mound, allowing no hits and issuing three walks while recording eight strikeouts over four innings pitched.
Section 14, Crossville 3 — At Section, the Lions scored all of its runs in the first three innings en route to winning their home opener on Tuesday.
Section (2-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding four more in the second and seven in the third against Class 5A Crossville.
Carter Cooper went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Jacob Stringer was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and one RBI, Jackson Stringer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Luke Swinford was 2-for-4 with three runs scored for the Lions, who got a two-run homer from Evan Hammon, one hit and one RBI from Noah Davis, who also recorded six strikeouts over three innings pitched to get the win on the mound.
Pisgah 17, Mae Jemison 16 — At Pisgah, the Eagles opened the season with a high-scoring walk-off win over Class 6A Mae Jemison on Monday.
Pisgah (1-0) built a 12-1 lead after two innings, but Mae Jemison rallied to take a 16-12 lead. Pisgah scored one run each in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings before scoring three runs in the seventh to win. Levi Arnold and Conley Rogers walked to start the seventh inning, and Arnold scored on Mason Holcomb’s RBI groundout before Caleb Jenkins doubled to plate Rogers with the tying run. After Jackson Smalley drew a walk, Jenkins scored the winning run on a wild pitch.
Jakob Kirby finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs for Pisgah while Rogers was 2-for-3 with a double, a single, two walks and three RBIs. Smalley had three hits, including a double, and two walks along with two RBIs, Jenkins was 2-for-3 with a double, a single, a walk and one RBI and JJ Williams was 2-for-4 while Luke Gilbert singled, walked and recorded one RBI, Holcomb doubled, walked and posted two RBIs, Arnold singled, walked twice and had one RBI and Dalton Johnson had a single and a walk.
Rogers got the win on the mound in relief for Pisgah, totaling four strikeouts and not allowing a hit in 1 1/3 innings pitched in relief.
NSM 16, Valley Head 1 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain scored 13 runs in its first two at-bats during a win over Valley Head on Monday.
NSM (4-0) scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding five in the second and three in the fourth.
Jackson Burgess had a triple, a double, two walks and two RBIs for NSM while Landon Keller and Hayden Neil had one hit and two RBIs each. The Bison also got one hit and one RBI each from Logan Shoemake and Kolten Cooper, one hit each from Luke Reed, Colton Haggard and Jace Shankles and one RBI each from Dallas Cummins and Kayden Gilley. Shoemake recorded eight strikeouts while pitching a three-hitter on the mound for the Bison.
