Skyline shot putter Aaron Peacock posted a state-runner-up finish in the event during the 2022 AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships’ Class 1A-3A Boys state meet Friday morning in Birmingham.
Peacock finished second in the indoor meet with mark of 46 feet, 11.75 inches. The senior finished fifth in the event last season.
Westbrook Christian’s Carl Henry took the top with a mark of 47-07.75.
Class 1A-3A Girls — Pisgah distance runner Nevaeh Evans ran in the 1600-meter run at state on Friday.
The eighth-grader posted a 14th-place finish with a time of 6:31.86.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.