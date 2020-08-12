Robson Copenhaver used two solid rounds of golf to claim a championship.
Copenhaver won the Goose Pond Colony Overall Club Championship over the weekend thanks to a two-round 8-under par 136.
It is the fourth GPC Club Championship for Copenhaver since 2016.
Copenhaver fired a 7-under 65 in Saturday’s opening round at the Goose Pond Plantation Course before carding a 1-under 71 on Sunday at the Goose Pond Lake Course.
He won by five strokes over runner-up Byron Reed, who edged third-place finisher Thomas Looney via a tiebreaker. Reed shot a 3-under par 69 in Round 1 and an even par 72 in Round 2. Looney shot a 5-under par 67 in Round 1 but shot a 2-over par 74 in Round 2.
Rounding out the championship division was Jon Brady Sandlin finishing fourth with a two-round 2-over 146 (72-74 in Round 1 and Round 2 respectively), Chris Hancock fifth with a 4-over par 148 (74-74) and Levi Shelton tying for sixth with a 15-over par 159 (both shot 81 in Round 1 and 78 in Round 2).
Regular Division — Matt Wilson shot a 2-under par 142 over two rounds to win the Goose Pond Colony Club Championship’s Regular Division.
Wilson shot a 3-under par 69 in Round 1 and a 1-over 73 in Round 2.
Keith Pearson finished second in the Regular Division with an even par 144 (66-78). Zach Belvin finished third at 8-over 152 (77-75) while Brian Jones was fourth with a 163 (84-79), Steven Bryant fifth with a 165 (78-87), James Parrett sixth with a 166 (78-88), Matt Lockmiller seventh with a 168 (84-84) and Daran Anderson eighth with a 183 (93-90).
Senior Division — Ricky Whitehead used a 1-under par second-round performance to win the GPC Club Championship’s senior division title with a two-round score of 3-over par 147..
Whitehead shot an opening round 4-over par 76 in Round 1 before finishing Round 2 under par.
Alan Looney finished second with a 6-over par 150 (77-73) while Danny Hancock was third with a 154 (75-79).
Super Senior Division — Becil Baldwin won the GPC Club Championship’s Super Senior Division with a two-round 154 (78-76). Jim Reid (76-79) and James Kean (77-78) both shot a 155.
Junior Championship (14-18-year-old) Division — Buckner Anderson took the top spot with a two-round total of 156.
Abby Hambrick (80-81) edged Chase Berry (79-82) for second place via tiebreaker after both shot a 161. Matt Croft was fourth with a 165 while Drake Hogland was fifth with a 165, Levi Devries sixth with a 183, Thomas Stewart seventh with a 190, Ethan Roberts eighth with a 191 and Holland Griggs 10th with a 237.
Junior Championship (12-13-year-old) Division — David Devries took the top spot with a two-round 182, edging Will Harrington by one stroke.
Junior Championship (7-8-year-old) Division — Bella Cate Bennett shot a 50 in a nine-hole round on Sunday to edge Harper Talley by one shot to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.