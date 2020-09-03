The Woodville football team sits 0-2 to begin the season.
But for the Panthers, the “real season” begins Friday when they obegin Class 1A Region 7 play.
“Obviously we wanted to be 2-0,” said Woodville head coach Tyler Vann, “but we still have our goals in front of us of winning the region championship and going to the playoffs. We’ve got to make sure we learn from those (losses to Ider and North Sand Mountain) and get better.”
Woodville travels to Gadsden to take on Coosa Christian in the Class 1A Region 7 opener for both teams Friday at 7 p.m.
It’s the ninth meeting between the teams in a series Coosa Christian leads 5-3. Woodville won last year’s meeting, which was one for the AHSAA record books. The Panthers defeated Coosa Christian 71-56 as the teams combined to tie for the eighth-most combined points (127) in a game in AHSAA history.
Both teams still have players who played a role in that historic matchup. Among them is Jackson Peek, as he is back behind center for Woodville after accounting for six touchdowns against the Conquerors last season. Peek ran for 207 yards and five touchdowns whiling throwing for 40 yards and a score.
Coosa Christian was led by wide receiver Evan Delp, who had 272 yards and five touchdowns against the Panthers last season. Delp is committed to play college football at Jacksonville State.
“(Delp) is somebody you’ve definitely got to try to slow down,” Vann said. “The quarterback is a good player and their solid up front on both sides. They’re a solid football team.”
First-year starting quarterback Thomas Skaggs rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns while completing 6 of 16 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns as Coosa Christian (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening 49-13 loss to Westbrook Christian with a 55-26 win over Gaston.
Vann said Woodville’s defense must play well in the matchup.
“They run a lot of (vertical routes),” Vann said of the Conquerors, “so we’ve got to play well on the back end.”
