A year ago, the Pisgah-Collinsville Class 2A Region 7 matchup ultimately meant the difference in a home playoff game for Pisgah and a road playoff game for Collinsville.
The Eagles rallied from a two-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter for a 40-28 win. Pisgah went on to reach the state semifinals after starting the playoffs at home, while Collinsville fell on the road in the opening round at Falkville.
The stakes could be just as high this season if not more with still seven weeks left in the season, and Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt said the No. 3-ranked Eagles know the importance of the rematch, which is Friday at 7 p.m. at Collinsville’s Cagle Civitan Field.
“Our kids are aware of what’s at stake,” he said. “You get this one, you still control your own destiny with the rest of the schedule in front of you.”
Friday’s game is just the eight all-time meeting between the teams. Collinsville leads the series 4-3, but Pisgah has won the last three meetings. Prior to last season’s game, the teams last played during the 2001 season.
Pisgah (2-0, 1-0) has won nine of its 10 road games, the lone loss coming at Fyffe in last year’s Class 2A state semifinals. Pruitt hopes the Eagles’ can continue to be road warriors Friday night.
“Maturity plays a big part, we’ve got older guys that don’t let (being on the road) affect them,” Pruitt said. “We try to keep the routine as close to possible as we would for a home game, but our kids do a good job of adjusting and not letting (traveling) be a factor. We know it’s going to be a great atmosphere there Friday night.
Will be a big crowd for both teams. Both teams deserve that. It’s a big game, but I think our kids usually handle the atmosphere well.”
The Eagles continued their fast start to the 2023 season on Friday, scoring all 50 of their points in the first half of a 50-7 victory over visiting Sand Rock a week after scoring 42 points in the opening half of a 42-27 win over Lexington.
Another first-half offensive explosion figures to be tougher to come by against a Collinsville defense that has allowed just one score through two games while limiting its opponents to a combined 220 total yards.
“We’ve got to continue to make explosive plays, but we’ve got to make sure we protect (the passer), can’t have penalties and can’t turn the ball over. ” Pruitt said. “Last year we had a lot of turnovers in this game and it almost cost us. We’ve got to make them stop us. We can’t stop ourselves with turnovers and penalties.”
Collinsville (2-0, 1-0) is off to strong start to the season, posting convincing wins over Gaylesville 47-0 in Week 1 and region foe Section 39-6 in Week 2.
The Panthers are coached by veteran head coach Ernie Willingham, a Collinsville alum serving his third tenure as Panthers head coach. He’s 144-94 all-time as a head coach, including 93-64 in 15 seasons at Collinsville with 10 playoff appearances and two region championships.
His grandson, freshman Mason McAteer, is the Panthers’ quarterback. Already a second-year starter, McAteer is 12-of-20 passing for 262 yards passing and five touchdowns through two games while also rushing for 65 yards on 17 carries. His top receiving targets are freshman Gavin Lang (five catches for 94 yards and three touchdowns), freshman Kyler Beene (three catches for 61 yards) and sophomore Quintavious Rogers (two catches for 34 yards).
Collinsville lost leading rusher Keaton DeBoard to graduation last season, but the Panthers have used multiple runners to rush for a combined 543 yards on 68 carries thus far this season. Collinsville rushed for 287 yards on 37 carries against Gaylesville and 256 yards on 31 carries against Section.
Pruitt said Pisgah must play well at the line of scrimmage defensively and keep Collinsville’s big-play ability in check.
“They can make explosive plays, so we’ve got to make sure we’re not giving up those kind of plays,” Pruitt said. “We’ve got to continue to control the line of scrimmage like we have the last two weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.