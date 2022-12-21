A critical Class 5A Area 14 matchup between two Top-10 teams didn’t go the way the Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team hoped it would Friday night.
Visiting No. 2-ranked Guntersville hit 12 3-pointers and held off No. 8 Scottsboro’s late rally to post a 76-74 area win at Hambrick Hall.
Guntersville made 12 3-pointers to Scottsboro’s three (two which came in the last 9 seconds) and the GHS duo of Jackson Porch and Brandon Fussell combined for 52 points as the Wildcats from Marshall County got a leg up on Scottsboro in the area standings.
“If they shoot the ball like that, they’re going to be hard to beat. It seemed like they made every 3 and made every free throw,” Bell said of Guntersville, which also went 24 of 31 from the free-throw line. “Hats off to Guntersville. The better team won tonight. They made shot after shot after shot. I kept thinking they’d cool off and we’d get hot. If we’d gotten a couple more to go in, we’d be a lot happier. We gave ourselves a chance to win (at the end). Our effort never wavered, but right now we’ve got to figure out how to put the ball in the hole. The bottom line was (Guntersville) made shots and we didn’t.”
Porch closed with 28 points for Guntersville (10-2, 3-0) while Fussell had 24.
“We knew had to stop (Fussell and Porch) and we didn’t,” Bell said. “They combined for 52 points. That’s what good players are supposed to do in games they’re supposed to do it.”
Seth Whitmire scored a season-high 32 points for Scottsboro (7-3, 1-1) while Parker Bell netted 12 and Ethan Roberts had 10. The Wildcats also got six points each from Tyson Sexton and Kyle Wright, five from Davon Walker and three from Jameson Gray.
The game was tied 15-all after one quarter, but Guntersville used an 11-4 scoring run in the second quarter to grab a lead it would never surrender. Guntersville led 38-30 at halftime and 57-50 after three quarters before pushing their lead to as many as 12 midway through the fourth quarter. Scottsboro countered with a 10-0 run to pull within 68-66 with 1:12 remaining after two baskets from Roberts, one each from Whitmire and Parker Bell and two Whitmire free throws. Scottsboro got the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead, but the Wildcats committed a turnover and Guntersville made 8 of 10 foul shots over the final 43 seconds to close out the victory.
