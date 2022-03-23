Scottsboro pole vaulter Maddox Hamm won his second national event of the 2022 indoor/outdoor track and field season, and he did so with a historic vault.
Hamm cleared 18 feet, 0.5 inches during the Adidas Track Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Saturday. The Scottsboro junior became the first high school pole vaulter to clear 18 feet at nationals in four years, and his height is tied for second all-time in U.S. Indoor Competition.
“It's great. To come out here and have a little bit of a rough go at 17-6. But I got it back together for 18,” Hamm told Cory Mull of
Hamm, a multi-time state champion in the event, also won the pole vault time at the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nevada in January.
At the Adidas Track Nationals, Hamm did not enter the competition until all of the other competitors had attempted out. Hamm cleared 16-11.75 on his first attempt before clearing the bar on his second attempt at 17-6.
After initially missing on his attempt at 18-0.75, Hamm missed his next attempt at 18-0.5. On his last attempt, Hamm cleared the bar to tie for second all-time. He then missed three tries at a World 18-and-under record of 18-04.50.
Hamm cleared an Alabama state record of 18-01 during his first outdoor meet of the season. That height is currently the nation’s top mark of the 2022 season.
