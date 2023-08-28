The Joel Poole head-coaching era at Woodville began with a convincing win.
Host Woodville stopped an early Whitesburg Christian scoring threat and dominated the rest of the way for a 40-0 season-opening victory Friday night at Frazier field.
It’s Woodville’s first season-opening win since the 2017 season.
“It’s huge,” Poole said of the Panthers’ performance. “You put them through the ringer all summer, and you want them to see all that work pay off for them, and it did tonight. I’m very proud of them.”
Woodville (1-0) totaled 445 yards of offense, posting 323 rushing yards and 122 passing yards to show offensive balance that Poole wanted to see from a Panthers’ offense that was extremely run-heavy last season.
The Woodville offensive effort was led by senior quarterback Sam Peek and senior running back Ace Weaver. Peek ran for 166 yards, three touchdowns and two two-point conversions while also completing 8 of 13 passes for 122 yards and two touchdown. Weaver rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
“That’s a good 1-2 punch,” Poole said of Peek and Weaver.
The Woodville defense landed plenty of figurative punches, holding Whitesburg Christian (0-1) to only 139 total yards and forcing three turnovers. It was Woodville’s first shutout in seven years.
“Our defense was suspect last week (in the jamboree), but tonight, they were lights out, obviously with putting up a goose egg,” Poole said. “We tackled so much better. We worked on it so hard. Very proud of the defense.”
The Panthers’ defense rose up early, stopping Whitesburg Christian’s only real scoring threat. After Woodville fumbled on the game’s third play, the Panthers’ Knox McMonigle came up with the first of his two interceptions, picking off a Warriors’ pass at the 1-yard line on a fourth down play.
Woodville then drove the full length of the field to paydirt, taking a 6-0 lead on Peek’s 10-yard touchdown run with 4:10 left in the opening quarter. The Panthers’ led grew to 14-0 on Peek’s 1-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion a little more than three minutes later before Weaver’s 6-yard touchdown run and Peek’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon McMonigle sent the Panthers to halftime with a 26-0 advantage.
Peek’s tackle-breaking 35-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion upped the Woodville lead to 34-0 after three quarters, and the Panthers capped the scoring on Jaxon McMonigle’s second touchdown catch, a 13-yarder on a fourth-and-10 play early in the fourth quarter.
“The kids played really hard,” Poole said. “I was proud of them. Tough conditions (with the heat) and they fought through it. Coaches did a good job keeping them fresh — the coaching staff has worked extremely hard. I can’t say enough about them. We had some young kids step up and play well. Real good night for us.”
