Ivan Richard is stepping down as the head baseball coach at North Sand Mountain.
Richard coached the Bison for the past two seasons, amassing a 17-10 record with an area championship and one Jackson County Tournament runner-up finish.
“I want to thank North Sand Mountain for giving me the opportunity,” Richard said. “I want to thank my wife, thank all the parents and the community members that helped us and supported us. I want to thank (assistant coach) Richard Marr for the two years. He was a big help.”
Richard has also served as an assistant football coach at NSM the past two seasons. He’s also a former assistant coach at North Jackson and was the head boys basketball coach at Richard Hardy Memorial School in South Pittsburg, Tennessee for several years.
Richard took over the program in 2020, with NSM going went 3-4 and finishing as the Jackson County runner-up before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This past season, the Bison won the Class 2A Area 15 Championship — NSM’s first area title since 1990 — and were ranked as high as No. 7 in the ASWA Class 2A Rankings. NSM finished 14-6 after falling in three games to Cold Springs in a Class 2A best-of-three first-round playoff series.
“We had an outstanding season,” Richard said. “I had eight seniors that were really great and some good (underclassmen). These kids were well-behaved. They worked hard and had fun. We had a lot of fun together. I’ve enjoyed my time. It was very fun and enjoyable.”
