After being shutout in its season opener, the Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team got its offense going in its second match.
The Wildcats found the next seven times during a 7-0 victory over host Sylvania Tuesday night.
Alvaro Macias Cazorla and Teruya Isozaki scored two goals each for Scottsboro (1-1) while Evan Allred, Leo Hetzel and Maxi Klotz scored one goal. Marcos Francisco totaled three assists and Jaime “Chuy” Nolasco and Klotz had one assist each.
Scottsboro keepers Hetzel and Jackson Moore (three saves) teamed up in goal to post the shutout.
Girls
Scottsboro 3, Sylvania 3 — At Sylvania, Scottsboro and Sylvania played to a draw Tuesday night.
Maddie West recorded two goals and an assist for Scottsboro (0-1-1) while Nevada Champion had one goal.
