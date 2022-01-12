The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team used a fourth-quarter comeback to stay perfect in area play.
The No. 1-ranked Eagles outscored host Ider 24-14 in the fourth quarter to post the Class 2A Area 15 victory Friday night.
Pisgah (16-3, 4-0) can clinch the regular-season area championship and the right to host next month’s area tournament by defeating Section late Tuesday or North Sand Mountain on Friday.
Against Ider, the Eagles raced in front 16-8 after one quarter before falling behind 30-26 at halftime and 47-42 after three quarters. Lipscomb signee Molly Heard scored 10 points in the final quarter, Kallie Tinker netted five and eighth-grader Campbell Barron hit two 3-pointers to help the Eagles rally.
Tinker and Beard finished with 17 points each for Pisgah while Barron had 14 (four 3-pointers), Paisley Patalas had six and Lila Kate Wheeler had five.
MaKinley Traylor scored a game-high 21 points for Ider (11-8, 2-2) while Kenzie Smith had 17 and Kinsley Carson had 14.
Section 58, NSM 53 — At Higdon, visiting Section completed a sweep of its Class 2A Area 15 games with rival North Sand Mountain Friday night.
After leading 20-14 after one quarter, Section (8-12, 2-2) trailed 28-26 at halftime before moving back in front 40-38 after three quarters.
Savannah White scored a game-high 21 points for the Lions while Madison Armstrong netted 17 (13 in the fourth quarter) and Kenleigh Owens added 12.
Kolbie Bobo scored 16 points for NSM, which also got 13 from Ashley Shrader, 10 from Madison Renfro and eight from Kayden Reyes.
Arab 43, Scottsboro 26 — At Arab, Scottsboro was held to a season-low point total during a Class 6A Area 15 loss to the Knights Friday night.
Scottsboro (10-8, 2-2), which defeated Arab 39-29 at home back on Dec. 11, had its 12-game winning streak against Arab snapped.
The Wildcats trailed 6-5 at halftime and 17-14 at halftime before being outscored 19-9 by Arab in the third quarter to trail 36-23 entering the final stanza.
Jadaya Edmondson led Scottsboro with seven points while Madison Rains had six, Lexie Bennett had five and Audrey Holland had four.
Sydney Ferguson scored 13 points and Bryleigh Bodine netted 11 for Arab (9-6, 1-2).
Saturday
Dade County (Ga.) 63, NSM 41 — At Higdon, a slow start doomed the Bison against their state-line neighbor.
NSM (6-11) trailed 17-5 after one quarter before falling behind 31-12 at halftime and 63-41 after three quarters.
Kolbie Bobo led NSM with 14 points while Cloey Davenport scored seven, Ashley Shrader had six, Kayden Reyes had five and Ella Spurgin had four.
Emma Heard and Stella Henry scored 13 points each for Dade County (6-6) while Ali Thompson had 11 and Kami Counts had 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.