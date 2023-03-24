Needing a win to keep its playoff hopes alive, the Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team delivered thanks to a dominant second half.
Scottsboro, ranked No. 9 in Alabama Soccer Coaches Class 5A Rankings, scored four second-half goals to defeat visiting Class 5A Area 7 rival Arab 4-0 Monday night at Trammell Stadium.
The Wildcats improved top 2-4 in an area that also includes No. 2-ranked Guntersville and No. 3 Boaz.
Scottsboro got two goals and two assists from Lorenzo Cheesa, one goal each from Juan Tomas and Alex Kosinski and an assist from Johny Felix. Scottsboro goal keepers Jackson Moore and Troy Reichle combined on the clean sheet shutout for the Wildcats.
On Tuesday, Scottsboro played visiting Madison County to a 1-all draw on “Senior Night.”
Marco Francisco scored off an assist from Chessa for Scottsboro (8-7-3).
GIRLS — The Scottsboro varsity girls soccer team dropped a Class 5A Area 7 matchup to visiting Arab 4-1 Monday night. Cristina Francisco scored the lone goal for Scottsboro, which fell to 3-3 in area play, off an assist from Adela Francisco.
On Tuesday, Scottsboro recorded a 2-1 win over Madison County on “Senior Night.” Leti Tomas’ goal gave Scottsboro a 1-0 halftime lead, and after Madison County tied the game at 1-all, Estella Miguel scored the game-winning goal for Scottsboro (6-8) off an assist from Makenna Howes with eight minutes remaining.
