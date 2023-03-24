Estella Miguel

Estella Miguel (left) scored the game-winning goal in Scottsboro's 2-1 win over Madison County Tuesday night.

 Special Photo | Jenifer Reichle

Needing a win to keep its playoff hopes alive, the Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team delivered thanks to a dominant second half.

Scottsboro, ranked No. 9 in Alabama Soccer Coaches Class 5A Rankings, scored four second-half goals to defeat visiting Class 5A Area 7 rival Arab 4-0 Monday night at Trammell Stadium.

