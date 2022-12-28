The Woodville girls basketball team surpassed last season’s win total with a convincing victory over a Class 5A school.
The Panthers went on the road and defeated host Crossville 52-21 last Thursday.
The victory was the 11th of the season for Woodville (11-5), the program’s most wins since notching 13 victories during the 2018-19 campaign.
Woodville jumped out to a 21-3 lead after one quarter before leading 31-5 at halftime and 41-13 after three quarters.
Jerzey Jones scored a game-high 19 points while Lannah Grace Beard and Kallie Brown scored 11 and 10 points respectively for the Panthers, who also got six from Karlee Hutchens and three each from Anna Robertson and Jessica Sirten.
Boys
Woodville 71, Crossville 58 — At Crossville, the Panthers avenged an earlier loss to Class 5A Crossville with Thursday’s win.
Woodville (5-11) led 23-14, 44-27 and 58-47 at the quarter breaks.
Cam Dolberry led four Panthers in double figures with 17 points while Sam Peek and Trey Stone scored 16 each and Damien Benson netted 10. Woodville also got eight points from Axel Magno and two points each from Ronald Clark and Wyatt Hutchens.
Leading scorers for Crossville were Kaejuan Hartley with 22 points, Levi Bouldin with 12 and Ulises Figeroa with 11.
