The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team prevailed in a must-win situation against a ranked team Tuesday night.
No. 4-ranked Scottsboro edged host No. 5 Guntersville 71-65 for a critical Class 5A Area 14 victory.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team prevailed in a must-win situation against a ranked team Tuesday night.
No. 4-ranked Scottsboro edged host No. 5 Guntersville 71-65 for a critical Class 5A Area 14 victory.
Scottsboro (13-6, 2-1) kept its area title hopes alive with the win — Guntersville (14-5, 4-1) would have clinched the area championship and the right to host next month’s area tournament had it defeated Scottsboro.
“A lot on the line. We had to win to have a chance to host the area tournament and we did,” said Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell. “We had to get a win tonight. We got that point across to your kids and they understood it. Now we’ve got to take to take care of our home court against Arab and home court against Fairview and we’re going to have to go into Arab — it’s going to be tough. Every game in our area is.”
If Scottsboro and Guntersville, who split their regular-season area games, will flip a coin to determine who hosts the area tournament if both win out in area play. Scottsboro has three remaining area games (two vs. Arab and one vs. Fairview) while Guntersville has one remaining area game against Fairview remaining.
Scottsboro, which lost 76-74 at home to Guntersville back on Dec. 16, raced out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter in Tuesday’s rematch. The Wildcats built their largest lead in the first half of 25-11 early in the second quarter, but Brandon Fussell swished three straight 3-pointers while driving for another basket to spark a 13-2 Guntersville run. Scottsboro scored the final bucket of the half on Tyson Sexton’s run-out layup at the buzzer off a long pass from Seth Whitmire, who rebounded a Guntersville miss before finding Sexton for a momentum-building bucket.
Scottsboro then opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run to take its largest lead at 16, 43-27. Guntersville got within 57-56 on Brandon Russell’s 3-point play with 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Parker Bell’s nifty pass found Sexton underneath for a basket on Scottsboro’s ensuing possession. Sexton scored again in transition after a Guntersville miss, and Whitmire and Sexton added one more bucket each to extend the Scottsboro lead back to 65-56 with 1:52 remaining. Guntersville never got closer than five the rest of the way.
“We found a way to win, and that’s the most important thing to do against good teams,” Jason Bell said. “It’s not going to go your way for all 32 minutes, we know that. Proud of our kids for fighting back. Just a gutsy effort.”
Sexton scored 16 of his team-leading 24 points in the second half for Scottsboro while Whitmire netted 16, Kyle Wright totaled 13, Parker Bell added 10 and Ethan Roberts had eight.
Fussell scored a game-high 27 points for Guntersville, but no other Guntersville player scored in double figures. The Wildcats held Jackson Porch, who scored a game-high 28 points in the first meeting with Scottsboro, to only three points in the rematch.
“Fussell, he’s good, not going to shut him down. He’s hard for us to guard,” Jason Bell said. “But I thought we did a really good job on everybody else.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.