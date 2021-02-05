Before the Scottsboro soccer teams made their 2021 season debut, coach Patrick Laney gave them some advice regarding the moment.
“I told them to take a breathe and be glad we’re back at it,” he said. “It’s been 11 months since we got to (play a game). We’re soccer players again.”
After last season was cut short in March because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the Scottsboro varsity girls and varsity boys soccer teams returned to action Thursday night against visiting Guntersville at the Bynum Soccer Complex.
The Scottsboro girls fell 10-0 to the Class 5A No. 2-ranked Guntersville while the SHS boys nearly pulled the upset before falling to fourth-ranked Guntersville 2-1.
In the boys’ game, senior captain Aiden Cantrell’s first career goal, which came off an Alex Joose free kick, gave Scottsboro a 1-0 halftime lead.
Guntersville got a pair of goals in the second half to win, but the effort for the young Wildcats was something to build on, Laney said.
“I told them we’ve been talking about the future, but hey, we’re ready now,” Laney said. “They boys played really well. Josh McWilliams, who coached our JV the last two season, is co-head coaching the boys and his efforts have helped us a lot.”
Newcomer Garron Hoosier started at goal keeper for the Wildcats and made 11 saves.
“It was his first career game and he was awesome,” Laney said. “He used to be a catcher in baseball and some of that translated over. Just incredible some of the (saves) he made.”
The SHS girls played without eight players who were out of the lineup for basketball, the state cheer competition and COVID-19 quarantines and had several junior varsity players make their varsity debut.
“Guntersville has a lot of players back from a team that was a heavy favorite to win state last season,” Laney said. “We had some tears, some broken hearts after the game because it was the first time we’d been mercy-ruled. But I said if they learn from it, then it’ll be worth it. These girls are skilled and they want to be good. They just need some experience.”
