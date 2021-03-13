The North Sand Mountain baseball team used strong pitching to clinch a Class 2A Area 15 series win.
Drake Holland and Dylan Marr combined on a two-hit shutout to pitch NSM to a 2-0 win over host Ider on Thursday.
The win completed the Bison’s sweep of Ider in their area series. NSM (6-1, 2-0) won Game 1 in Higdon 2-1 in 11 innings on Tuesday.
In Thursday’s rematch, Holland recorded six strikeouts over three innings pitched while reliever Dylan Marr had seven strikeouts over four innings.
At the plate, Lake Bell went 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored both NSM runs while Russ Marr was 2-for-3 with an RBI double and Holland singled.
Peyton Hood recorded 12 strikeouts while pitching a complete game for Ider (9-5, 0-2).
Section 23, Pisgah 3 — At Pisgah, Section closed out their Class 2A Area 15 series sweep of the Eagles with a season-high run total on Thursday.
The game was tied 2-all after three innings, but Section (2-7, 2-0) took control by scoring five runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and 12 in the sixth.
Jed Sparks finished with three hits, a walk three RBIs and three runs scored and Jacob Cooper had three hits, a walk, four runs scored and one RBI for the Lions, who also got four RBIs from Dominic Blair, two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored from Logan Patterson and two hits, a walk and two RBIs from Blake Henry. Cole Woods added two RBIs, Dillan Pope singled and walked twice and scored two runs, Drake McCutchen walked twice and scored three runs and Carter Cooper walked four times, drove in a run and scored two runs.
Jacob Cooper got the win on the mound, recording seven strikeouts while allowing just two hits. Drake McCutchen pitched the final two innings and posted five strikeouts.
Dalton Johnson had one hit and an RBI for Pisgah (0-10, 0-2).
Tuesday
Woodville 13, Mae Jemison 9 — At Huntsville, the Panthers five runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to rally for a win over Class 5A Mae Jemison on Tuesday.
Woodville (1-2) trailed 7-3 after five innings before starting its rally.
Cam Talley and Christian Chambers both had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers while Brett Berger doubled and drove in two runs. Ben Minor had one hit and one RBI, Damyon Reid had two RBIs and Aadeance Weaver had one RBI and Jackson Peek had one hit and two runs scored. Talley, Reed and Berger also scored two runs each. Talley pitched four innings and struck out five for the Panthers while Peek struck out nine over three innings pitched in relief to earn the win on the mound.
NSM 2, Ider 1 (11 innings) — At Higdon, Vinnie Scarborough’s walk-off RBI single gave North Sand Mountain the Class 2A Area 15 victory over the Hornets Tuesday afternoon.
NSM (5-1, 1-0) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Mason Smith scored on Dylan Marr’s RBI sacrifice fly. Ider (9-4, 0-1) tied the game in the top of the sixth on an NSM error, and the game stayed tied until the bottom of the 11th when Scarborough singled to right field to plate Kayden Brown with the winning run.
NSM out-hit Ider 9-1. Lake Bell, Drake Holland and Derek Bearden had two hits each for the Bison while Marr, Harley Tucker and Scarborough had one hit each.
Russ Marr got the win on the mound, pitching the final eight innings and recording 14 strikeouts. Holland started on the mound and pitched three innings and had six strikeouts.
Section 17, Pisgah 6 — At Section, the Lions erased an early three-run deficit while scoring 11 runs in the first two innings on the way to posting the Class 2A Area 15 win.
Trailing 3-0 after the top of the first inning, Section (1-7, 1-0) scored six runs in the bottom of the first before adding five runs in the second, two runs in the third and four runs in the fourth.
Drake McCutchen went 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and four runs scored for the Lions while Braden Arndt was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Jacob Cooper had a triple and two RBIs, Blake Henry had a single and two RBIs, Dillan Pope singled and Logan Patterson drove in a run.
Dillan Pope pitched three innings in relief and got the win on the mound for Section.
Levi Arnold drove in two runs for Pisgah (0-9, 0-1) while Brody Parker, John Burke and Vincent Burke all had one hit and one RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.