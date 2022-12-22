The Pisgah varsity girls basketball program’s quest for its 16th all-time Sand Mountain Tournament championship fell short.
Second-seeded and Class 2A No. 6-ranked Ider pulled away from third-seeded and No. 2-ranked Pisgah in the fourth quarter to defeat the defending Sand Mountain Tournament champion Eagles 63-46 in the semifinal round at Section High School Wednesday night.
Pisgah (9-4) had won four of the last five Sand Mountain Tournament titles entering this season’s event.
Ider, which posted a 69-55 win over the Eagles at home in a Class 2A Area 15 contest back on Dec. 2, trailed 13-10 after one quarter before moving in front 27-22 at halftime. The Hornets led 41-35 entering a fourth quarter in which it outscored Pisgah 22-11.
Campbell Barron scored 14 points and Kallie Tinker netted 13 for Pisgah, which also got eight from Madeline Flammia, six from Piper Anderson, three from Paisley Patalas and two from Ashton Childress.
Kennzie Smith scored a game-high 24 points for Ider while MaKinley Traylor made 9 of 10 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to finish with 19 points.
Ider (9-4) advanced to play top-seeded and Class 3A No. 3-ranked Plainview, a 67-40 winner over fourth-seeded Sylvania on Wednesday, in the championship game Thursday at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, top-seeded and six-time defending champion Plainview, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, plays second-seeded Geraldine Sand Mountain Tournament varsity boys title game Thursday at 8 p.m.
Varsity Girls Quarterfinals
Pisgah 81, Geraldine 36 — The third-seeded and Class 2A No. 2-ranked Eagles advanced to the semifinals thanks to a convincing quarterfinal round win over sixth-seeded Geraldine Tuesday night.
Pisgah (9-3) led 24-14 after one quarter and 45-26 at halftime before stretching its lead to 71-32 entering the fourth quarter.
Kallie Tinker led four Eagles in double figures with 23 points while Piper Anderson netted 11 and Ashton Childress and Paisley Patalas had 10 each. Pisgah, which made 12 3-pointers, also got eight points from Campbell Barron, six from Alex Wright and four each from Jaley Keller and Destinee Gann.
Sylvania 94, NSM 69 — The fourth-seeded Rams outscored fifth-seeded North Sand Mountain 31-13 in the second quarter to take control on the way to earning a spot in the semifinals against top-seeded Plainview with Tuesday’s quarterfinal-round victory.
NSM (10-5) trailed just 22-19 after one quarter, but Sylvania’s big second quarter pushed the Rams’ lead to 53-32 at halftime. NSM trailed 70-51 after three quarters.
Kayden Reyes scored a game-high 25 points and Ashley Shrader pitched in 13 to lead NSM, which also got eight points from Kam Patterson and six each from Kolbie Bobo and Kali Kirkpatrick.
Sylvania (9-2) had four players in double figures, getting 23 points from Leianna Currie, 20 from Anna Murdock, 16 from Ambriel Stopyak and 14 from Jaidyn Ashley.
Plainview 80, Section 28 — Eighth-seeded and tournament host Section was eliminated by top-seeded and Class 3A No. 3-ranked Plainview in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.
Section (4-9) trailed 24-7, 49-13 and 66-18 at the quarter breaks.
Lluvia Soria led Section with eight points while Millie Gentry scored six, Taegan Whitmire had five and Alli Romans had three.
Lauren Jimmerson and Sawyer Hulgan scored 20 and 19 points respectively for Plainview (11-2).
