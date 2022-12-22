Campbell Barron

Pisgah’s Campbell Barron (center) attempts a shot near the basket while Ider’s Carley Schlageter, left, and Kennzie Smith defend in the varsity girls semifinal round of the Sand Mountain Tournament in Section on Wednesday.

 Photo Courtesy of Glendon Poe | Times-Journal

The Pisgah varsity girls basketball program’s quest for its 16th all-time Sand Mountain Tournament championship fell short.

Second-seeded and Class 2A No. 6-ranked Ider pulled away from third-seeded and No. 2-ranked Pisgah in the fourth quarter to defeat the defending Sand Mountain Tournament champion Eagles 63-46 in the semifinal round at Section High School Wednesday night.

