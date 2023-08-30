The Pisgah girls cross country team began its 2023 season on a winning note.
Sophomore Nevaeh Evans won the Pisgah Invitational’s Small School Girls Division 5K Race, and Kayana Stewart and Katie Edwards turned in Top-5 finishes as well as the Eagles won the Small School Girls Division title Saturday morning at the CampToKnowHim Trail in Pisgah.
Evans took the top spot with a time of 23:34.41, while Stewart was fourth (25:29.34), Edwards fifth (25:34.51), Kerby Brooks 12th (28:11.01) and Kenyde Givens 13th (28:34.47) to round out Pisgah’s five scoring runners. Pisgah’s Emma Sisk finished 19th (29:20.69) and Addyson Barnett was 25th (30:09.23).
The Eagles posted a winning low score of 33, 25 points in front of runner-up Plainview (58). Sylvania (75) was third, Section (105) fourth, Collinsville (122) fifth and Lindsay Lane (130) sixth.
Jayden Lankford paced Section with an 11th-place finish (27:47.85) while Charlee Kay was 16th (28:58.09), Litzy Martinez 27th (30:56.10), Kaelyn Browning 28th (30:56.43) and Aspen Warren 42nd (37:03.26).
Meanwhile, North Sand Mountain’s Paisley Pritchett posted a seventh-place finish (26:49.67) while Skyline’s Katie Roach was 14th (28:36.26), Rachael Hamilton was 39th (34:23.77) and Callyn Pace was 44th (39:09.45).
Varsity Boys — Pisgah and Section posted fifth- and sixth-place finishes in the Pisgah’s Invitational's Small School Boys Division.
Plainview (49) took the top team spot while Madison Academy (62) was the runner-up. Sylvania (75) finished third while Fyffe (99) was fourth, Pisgah (100) was fifth, Section (116) was sixth and Collinsville (165) was seventh.
Pisgah’s Emanuel Elizondo was the top Jackson County finisher in the Small School Boys 5K race, placing fifth with a time of 20:26.16. Teammate Layne Howell followed in eighth-place (21:08.59) for the Eagles while Tristan Cuzzort was 21st (23:26.44), Mason Thrasher 32nd (25:01.44), Landyn Little 42nd (25:31.80), Leyton Givens 45th (25:44.59) and Tristan Hutson 60th (27:05.47).
Leo Chaparro led the Section effort with a ninth-place finish (21:27.16), while Kyler Stewart finished 11th (22:10.00), Preston Dover was 20th (23:14.57), Cogan McCutchen 43rd (25:39.94), Luke Swinford 47th (26:15.50), Giovanny Vega 56th (26:49.94), Piercen Saint 67th (29:30.73) and Brayden Bell 69th (29:58.75).
Meanwhile, Noah Holland finished 37th (25:17.25) while Brandon Bearden was 68th (29:32.01) and Kobin Arnold was 70th (30:14.54).
For Skyline, Brylon Davis finished 53rd (26:40.30) while Trent Hillis was 58th (27:05.22), Nathan Palmieri 66th (29:20.31) and Jack Pickett 75th (33:36.96).
