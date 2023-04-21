The Scottsboro softball team continues to operate with a can’t lose if the other team doesn’t score approach.
The Wildcats posted yet another shutout on Tuesday, defeating visiting county rival Pisgah 14-0 in five innings at the Scottsboro Softball Complex.
Scottsboro (25-7-2) has now won via a shutout in 18 of its 25 victories. Senior pitchers Anna Stuart Dawson and Alyssa Smart combined on Tuesday’s one-hit shutout against the Eagles. Dawson got the win in the circle, recording seven strikeouts while allowing one hit and no walks over four innings pitched. Smart stuck out one batter while pitching the final inning.
It was also the Wildcats’ fourth win over Pisgah (9-19) this season.
Scottsboro took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to RBI singles from Lana Emanuel and Kambrie Doss and a two-run single from Smart. The Wildcats then scored nine runs in a second inning than included a two-run double from Emanuel, RBI doubles from Shila Wadkins and Emma Cunningham and RBI singles from Doss, Smart and Brooklyn McGee. Scottsboro capped the scoring in the fourth when Morgan Perkins reached on an error and scored on another error.
Emanuel finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Smart was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Wadkins was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Doss was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Wildcats, who also got one hit and one RBI each from Cunningham and McGee, one hit each from Dawson and Austin McNeese and three runs and a walk from Perkins.
Madeline Flammia singled for Pisgah.
North Jackson 11, Madison County 3 — At Stevenson, North Jackson grabbed a share of the regular-season Class 4A Area 14 title with the victory over No. 5-ranked Madison County on Tuesday.
Both teams finished 5-1 in area play with a win against the other. North Jackson’s win forced a coin flip to determine which team would host the area tournament. Madison County won the coin flip.
North Jackson (18-10), winner of eight straight games, built a 5-0 lead after three innings against the Tigers before adding three more runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.
The Chiefs took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Trinity Seale’s two-run double before going in front 5-0 in the third inning when Sarah Kate Garner doubled and scored on a double play, Destry Lambert homered and Haven Steeley hit an RBI double to plate Seale (walk). Macy Hancock hit a two-run homer for Madison County (29-9) in the top of the fourth, but North Jackson answered with Peyton Hill’s three-run homer in the bottom of the inning before upping its lead to 11-2 in the fifth on Garner’s two-run double and Avery Wynne’s RBI groundout.
The Chiefs totaled 14 hits, getting two each from Lambert, Steeley and Jayda Hutchins and one each from Wynne, Hill, Seale, and Tionna Eldridge. Lambert pitched a complete game for North Jackson, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while recording two strikeouts.
NSM 15, Gaylesville 6 — At Higdon, Class 2A No. 8-ranked North Sand Mountain scored a run in every inning but one on the way to victory over Gaylesville on Tuesday.
NSM (12-6-1) opened up a 4-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Kylie McMurry’s RBI double, Cheyenne Boatner’s RBI single and Cloey Davenport’s two-run home run. After Gaylesville rallied to take a 5-4 lead, NSM went back in front with three runs in the bottom of the third inning before adding three more in the fourth on an RBI double from Boatner and an RBI groundout from Davenport. NSM’s lead grew to 11-6 in the fifth before the Bison put together a four-run sixth inning that included Davenport’s two-run single and Kinsey Barton’s RBI groundout.
Boatner finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored, McMurray was 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored and Davenport was 2-for-3 with five RBIs and three runs scored for NSM, which also got one hit each from Barton (RBI), Kolbie Bobo, Caybree Dobbins and Gracie Holland and an RBI from Maddie Murray.
Davenport pitched three innings and recorded four strikeouts while Dobbins pitched the final four innings and recorded six strikeouts.
Plainview 7, Skyline 0 — At Rainsville, undefeated Class 3A No. 1-ranked Plainview defeated 1A No. 1 Skyline in a battle of ASWA top-ranked teams.
Skyline (19-8-1) finished with just three hits, one single each from Audra Bellomy, Jayla Ross and Olivia Treece against Plainview (31-0) pitcher Lily Bowell, who finished with 15 strikeouts.
Treece pitched six innings for Skyline, allowing seven runs (two earned) on eight hits while recording seven strikeouts. The junior pitcher and Samford commit recorded her 700th career strikeouts during the contest.
DAR 11, Section 10 — At Section, visiting DAR scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past the Lions on Tuesday.
Section built a 9-2 lead after four innings before DAR scored five in the fifth and four in the seventh.
Presley Wright went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and three runs scored, Millie Gentry was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs and Ava Harper was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for Section, which also one hit and three RBIs from Ellie Reed, a double and an RBI from Zella Johnson and one hit from London Robertson.
