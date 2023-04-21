Lana Emanuel

Lana Emanuel slides into third base ahead of throw to Pisgah's Campbell Barron as Scottsboro head coach Kevin Thompson looks on.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro softball team continues to operate with a can’t lose if the other team doesn’t score approach.

The Wildcats posted yet another shutout on Tuesday, defeating visiting county rival Pisgah 14-0 in five innings at the Scottsboro Softball Complex.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.