Evan Hill won the varsity boys division race while helping Scottsboro win the team title at the Tadd's Two Mile meet Thursday at Scottsboro High School.

The Scottsboro varsity cross country teams started their 2022 seasons on winning notes.

The Wildcats sept the varsity boys and varsity girls divisions at the Tadd’s Two Mile meet at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions Thursday.

