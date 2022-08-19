The Scottsboro varsity cross country teams started their 2022 seasons on winning notes.
The Wildcats sept the varsity boys and varsity girls divisions at the Tadd’s Two Mile meet at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions Thursday.
The event is named in memory of former Scottsboro runner Tadd Hancock.
Varsity Boys Division — Scottsboro had the top-three finishers en route to the victory.
Scottsboro’s top-five scoring runners finished it the Top 11 and closed with a winning low score of 22, 36 points better than runner-up Huntsville (58). Fort Payne finished third (63) while St. John Paul II was fourth (92), Florence fifth (130), Plainview sixth (173), Collinsville seventh (213) and Section eighth (232).
Evan Hill led the Scottsboro effort, winning the two-mile race in a time of 9:51.29. Hamilton Richardson finished second (10:18.97) and Stephen Jones was third (10:22.74) while Josh Hill was seventh (11:09.06) and Wilson Hill 11th (11:28.16).
Also for Scottsboro, Luke Barber finished 22nd (11:51.65) while Mcgee Kilgore was 29th (12:05.67), Johny Felix 31st (12:09.01), River Green 58th (13:01.50), Josh Laney 71st (13:45.72) and Frederick Koziol 90th (14:50.47).
Meanwhile, Leo Chaparro led Section with a 53rd-place finish (12:50.78) while Giovanny Vega was 78th (14:04.52), Cogan McCutchen 86th (14:40.65), Piercen Saint 110th (17:30.83) and Brayden Bell 112th (17:52.38).
Running as individuals, North Jackson’s Jay Yates finished 97th (15:42.40) while Skyline’s Jack Pickett (16:38.94) and Nathan Palmieri (16:54.77) finished 103rd and 107th respectively.
Varsity Girls Division — Scottsboro claimed the championship with a winning low score of 43, 24 points in front of runner-up Fort Payne. Huntsville (68) was third, Florence fourth (73), Saint John Paul II fifth (85), DAR sixth (200), Plainview seventh (210), Section eighth (216) and Geraldine ninth (271).
Scottsboro had three runners post Top-6 six finishes. Emma Bradford finished second (12:50.24) behind Fort Payne’s Anahi Barboza (12:19.23) while Cambree Bradford was fourth (12:53.09), Mia Martin sixth (13:08.41), Smith Bradford 13th (13:36.06) and Gracy Coley 18th (14:04.85) to round out Scottsboro’s five scoring runners. Also for Scottsboro, Cadence Laughlin finished 39th (15:44.14), Makenna Howes 41st (15:55.08), Alice Merck 60th (17:12.01) and Ava Selby 74th (18:28.40).
For Section, Taylor Bell led the way with a 38th-place finish (15:40.17), Kaylyn Browning 42nd (15:55.25), Charlee Key 50th (16:46.10), JoAnna Newsom 59th (17:10.96) and Ellie Reed 86th (20:57.36).
Skyline did not have the required five runners needed to factor in the team standings, but did have three runners competing as individuals. Katie Roach finished 55th for the Vikings with a time of 17:04.63 while Trinity Skipper was 62nd (17:20.19) and Kaylee Bullock 90th (22:44.61).
Junior High Girls Division — Scottsboro placed third with a team score of 53, finished 16 points back of division winner Fort Payne and 13 back on runner-up Huntsville.
Bradford Banks led Scottsboro with a second-place finish (13:55.22) while Addison Joose was sixth (14:36.34), Reese Avenel eighth (14:37.31), Lydia Bell 23rd (16:37.65), Carmen Martinez 29th (17:17.28), Shelby Laughlin 35th (17:57.10), Brooklyn Chastain 42nd (19:03.55), Audrey Stokes 43rd (19:03.69) and Morellia Diaz 51st (20:28.02).
Junior High Boys Division — Scottsboro finished third with 66 points, finishing 50 points back of champion Huntsville (16) and 17 points behind runner-up Florence.
Will Paradise finished ninth (12:18.97), Patton Russell 11th (12:23.51) and Ryder Linville 12th (12:25.28) to lead the Scottsboro effort, with McGowan Holt (12:44.00) and Sawyer McWilliams (12:48.56) finishing 19th and 23rd respectively to round out Scottsboro’s top-five scoring runners.
Also for the Wildcats, Armando Camacho finished 24th (12:52.72) while Andrew Barber was 26th (12:54.22), Ismael Felix 31st (13:10.94), Hunt Holland 33rd (13:19.71), Jackson Reynolds 39th (13:32.60), Brady Turner 42nd (13:42.52), Hogan Richardson 43rd (13:50.45), Craft Sanders 56th (14:49.36), Carter Hodges 64th (15:15.34), Trace Knowles 79th (17:01.59), Ethan Martin 86th (18:01.06) and Aydan Blanton 87th (18:04.08).
