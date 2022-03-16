The Section varsity girls and boys track and field teams opened their season by sweeping the top spots at the North Jackson Meet No. 1 on Thursday.
Section edged Pisgah by 1.5 points to win the varsity girls division and edged North Sand Mountain by one points to win the varsity boys division during the meet at North Jackson High School’s R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
Section’s girls finished with a team score of 144.5 points, followed by Pisgah (143), NSM (81.5), and North Jackson (seven) and Skyline (seven).
On the varsity boys side, Section closed with a team score of 160.5, followed by NSM (159.5), North Jackson (50), Pisgah (39), Skyline (33) and Woodville (10).
Here are the top-three finishers in each event:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Kenleigh Owens, Section (12.6)
2. Karlie Hancock, Section (14.0)
3. Kamryn Patterson, NSM (14.4)
200-meter dash
1. Kenleigh Owens, Section (27.7)
2. Savannah White, Section (30.3)
3. Karlie Hancock, Section (30.6)
400-meter dash
1. Kamryn Patterson, NSM (1:16)
T2. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (1:17)
T2. Kayna Stewart, Pisgah (1:17)
800-meter run
1. Paisley Pritchett, NSM (3:16)
2. Katie Edwards (3:19.24)
3. Addyson Barnett (3:19.93)
1600-meter dash
1. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (6:27)
2. Katie Edwards, Pisgah (7:08)
3. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (7:09)
4x100-meter relay
1. Section (55.5)
4x400-meter relay
1. Section (5:48)
4x800-meter relay
1. Pisgah (11:57.59)
2. Section (13:55.91)
100-meter hurdles
1. Cindel Myers, Section (19.2)
2. Morgan Armstrong, Section (21.0)
300-meter hurdles
1. Cindel Myers, Section (1:00)
2. Morgan Armstrong, Section (1:04)
High Jump
1. Jazlyn Pullen, Pisgah (4-00)
2. Morgan Armstrong, Section (3-11)
3. Alex Wright, Pisgah (3-08)
Long Jump
1. Karlie Hancock, Section (12-06)
T2. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (11-06)
T2. Jaiden Gibson (11-06)
Triple Jump
1. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (25-04)
2. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (24-06)
3. Laily Brown, Pisgah (24-00)
Discus
1. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (61-00)
T2. Emily Lynn, NSM (51-00)
T2. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (51-00)
Javelin Throw
1. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (85-00)
2. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (61-06)
3. Kaydence Butcher, Skyline (50-00)
Shot Put
1. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (22-06)
2. Emily Lynn, NSM (20-00)
3. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (17-00)
BOYS
100-meter dash
1. EJ Wilson, North Jackson (11.1)
2. Prince Hooks, North Jackson (12.0)
3. Jonah Slay, NSM (12.1)
200-meter dash
1. Dominik Blair, Section (23.9)
2. Lane Gamble, NSM (24.0)
3. Carson Ellison, NSM (25.7)
400-meter dash
1. Lane Gamble, NSM (59.9)
2. Alex Guinn, Section (1:00)
3. Alex Luna, NSM (1:06)
800-meter run
1. Josue Luna, NSM (2:34.1)
2. Cruz Yates, NSM (2:34.3)
3. Kobin Arnold, NSM (2:42)
1600-meter run
1. Josue Luna, NSM (5:07)
2. Tristan Little, Pisgah (5:22)
3. Max Ramirez, Section (5:42)
4x100-meter relay
1. North Jackson (44.7)
2. Section ‘A’ (48.5)
3. North Jackson (49.2)
4x400-meter relay
1. NSM (4:00)
2. Section ‘A’ (4:14)
3. Section ‘B’ (4:39)
4x800-meter relay
1. Section (10:04.01)
2. Pisgah (10:16.22)
110-meter hurdles
1. Kayden Alexander, N.Jackson (20.2)
2. Skylar Gray, Section (22.0)
300-meter hurdles
1. Seth Dyer, Section (54.3)
2. Leo Chaparro, Section (58.3)
High Jump
1. Xander Bell, Pisgah (4-11)
2. Landon Shaver, Pisgah (4-09)
Long Jump
1. Dominik Blair, Section (18-00)
2. Kaleb Tait, NSM (16-07)
3. Blake Blevins, NSM (15-11)
Discus
1. Gabriel Hilley, Section (134-00)
2. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (121-00)
3. Chandler Sullivan, NSM (109-00)
Javelin Throw
Shot Put
1. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (47-00)
T2. Jared Reed, Section (38-00)
T2. Lucas Steele, NSM (38-00)
