A young Pisgah football team endured a major growth pain a week ago.
The Eagles opened Class 2A Region 7 play with a resounding 53-14 loss at home to undefeated Falkville.
Coming off a valiant effort in a loss the previous week to Plainview, Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt said the Falkville loss was a step back.
“It’s frustrating,” he said. “I know we’re young, but we’ve got to keep getting better every week. Hopefully we’ll do that this week. We’ve just got to keep working.”
Pisgah (0-3, 0-1), whose previously-played opponents are a combined 8-1 on the season, tries to get things turned around when it takes on Whitesburg Christian in a Class 2A Region 7 game Friday night at 7 p.m.
Whitesburg Christian (1-2, 0-1), playing its first season of varsity football, does not have a football field on its Huntsville campus and is playing all of its homes games this season at Madison County Middle School in Gurley. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Whitesburg Christian opened the season with a 28-21 loss to Gaylesville before defeating Asbury 28-0. The Warriors lost their region opener 38-0 at Falkville in Week 2 before having a bye last week.
“They don’t look like a first-year varsity program,” Pruitt said. “They’re young, but they’ve got a good plan on both sides (of the football) and are well coached.”
Pisgah must play well on defense against Whitesburg Christian’s spread offense.
“They spread it around and have good skills guys,” Pruitt said. “They’re quarterback is the head coach’s son. They’ve got a big wideout that we have to know where he is. We’ve got to tackle in space and hopefully create some turnovers.”
