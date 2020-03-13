The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team slipped past a sectional foe on Tuesday.
The Wildcats posted a team score of 163 and edged Class 5A Section 4 foe Arab by two shots during a nine-hole match at Goose Pond Colony’s Lake Course.
Matt Croft and John Bone both shot a 4-over par 40 to lead the Scottsboro (3-1) effort. Chase Berry shot a 41, Preston Drain shot a 42 and Buckner Anderson shot 53.
“Matt Croft and John Bone both played well,” said Scottsboro coach Zach Perkins. “Both are beginning to hit really quality shots and are feeling more and more comfortable around the green. Our team as a whole is beginning to play solid golf and any given day, any one of the top five can go low. I feel like we are starting to trend in the right direction.”
Arab 136, Scottsboro 137 — The Wildcats dropped a heartbreaker in a nine-hole match to the Knights on Tuesday.
Abby Hambrick shot a 2-over par 38 to lead the Scottsboro (2-1) cause while Lillian Evans shot 48.
“(Hambrick) struck the ball super well and put herself in great spots around the green,” Perkins said.
