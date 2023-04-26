The North Jackson softball team used the long ball to notch a win over a county rival.
Six different Chiefs hit six home runs during a 15-4 win at Pisgah on Monday.
North Jackson (22-11) got a two-run home run from Haven Steeley in the second inning, a pair of two-run homers from Avery Wynne and Destry Lambert in the fourth, a solo home run from Sarah Kate Garner and a two-run homer from Peyton Hill in the fifth and a solo homer from Trinity Seale in the sixth.
Hill, Lambert and Wynne had two hits and three RBIs each — Hill also walked three times and Lambert walked twice — while Seale had three hits, two walks and two RBIs.
Seale pitched three innings and recorded four strikeouts for the Chiefs while Darcy McClendon pitched the final four innings in relief and posted four strikeouts.
Madeline Flammia went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI single for Pisgah (12-21). The Eagles also got an RBI single from Julianne Davis and one hit each from Claudia Barron, Campbell Barron, Briley Caperton and Rylann Lawson.
Skyline 12, West Morgan 4 — At Trinity, the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a win over 4A West Morgan on Monday.
Skyline (25-8-1) led 5-3 entering its last at-bat before its seven-run seventh highlighted by back-to-back RBI triples from Brinlee Potts and Jayla Ross, an RBI double from Sage Lewis and RBI singles from Hadley Epps and Audra Bellomy.
Lewis finished 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Olivia Treece was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Vikings while Potts had two hits, three walks and one RBI. Skyline also got two hits and one RBI each from Bellomy and Ross, one hit and one RBI from Epps, Kenzie Manning and Ella Dean and one RBI from Blakely Stucky.
Four different Skyline pitchers combined on a three-hitter. Eva Gates pitched three innings in relief to get the win.
NSM 8, Sylvania 6 — At Higdon, Kolbie Bobo’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth lift Class 2A No. 8-ranked North Sand Mountain to the win over Sylvania on Monday.
After trailing 2-0 in the fourth, NSM (14-6-1) tied the game in the bottom of the fourth before scoring four runs in the fifth. Sylvania scored four runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 6-all, but Bobo put the Bison back in front with a two-run homer to center field.
Gracie Holland and Kinsey Barton both singled and double and had two RBIs for NSM while Caybree Dobbins doubled and walked twice.
Dobbins also got the win in the pitching circle, recording 10 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Madison County 4, Scottsboro 2 — At Gurley, Class 4A No. 5-ranked Madison County scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to complete a season sweep of the 5A No. 3-ranked Wildcats.
Scottsboro (28-10-2) took 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Alyssa Smart and Brooklyn McGee both singled and scored on Anna Stuart Dawson’s two-run single.
But Madison County (33-10) used an error, a double from Macy Hancock and a two-run double from Aubrey Shaddix to take the lead in the sixth. McGee led off the top of the seventh with a single for Scottsboro, but the next three Wildcats were retired in order to end the game.
Smart and McGee had two hits each for Scottsboro.
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Weekend Tournaments— North Jackson, Pisgah, Scottsboro and Skyline competed in various softball tournaments this past weekend.
Skyline posted a 4-0 record during the Plainview Round-Robin event at the Rainsville Sportsplex’s Field of Champions. The Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings defeated 5A Douglas 8-2, 3A Sylvania 7-3, 3A No. 8-ranked Lauderdale County 8-7 and 4A Etowah 14-3.
North Jackson and Pisgah played in the Albertville Pre-Area Tournament at Sand Mountain Park, with the Chiefs going 3-1 with wins over Class 1A No. 4-ranked Cedar Bluff 9-0, 6A No. 6 Oxford 8-3 and 5A Beauregard 3-2 — former North Jackson player Bailey Abernathy now plays for Beauregard — while losing to East Hamilton (Tennessee) 5-3. Pisgah went 2-2, posting wins over Class 3A Hokes Bluff 6-5 and 5A Arab 4-0 and losing to 7A Albertville 10-4 and 1A No. 10 Spring Garden.
Scottsboro notched a 2-2 record at the Hoover Invitational, defeating 6A No. 2-ranked Athens 3-1 and 4A Bibb County 6-0 and losing to 7A No. 7 Spain Park 2-0 and 7A No. 6 Thompson 3-0.
FRIDAY
Section 3, Randolph 2 — At Section, the Lions edged visiting Randolph for a "Senior Night" win.
Presley Wright had one hit, one walk and two RBIs, Jenna Luse and Ellie Reed had two hits each and Ava Harper had one hit and one walk for Section, which got one walk each from Millie Gentry, Jasmine Jonathan and Zella Johnson.
Reed pitched a complete-game for the Lions, allowing two runs (none earned) on four hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts.
THURSDAY
Skyline 16, Woodville 0 — At Skyline, the top-ranked Vikings closed out Class 1A Area 15 play by winning their 57th consecutive area game.
Skyline (20-8-1, 6-0) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding one in the second and five in the third.
Jayla Ross homered and finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Kenzie Manning had two hits and five RBIs, Brinlee Potts had two hits and two RBIs and Audra Bellomy (one RBI) and Blakley Stucky had two hits each for the Vikings, who got one hit and four RBIs from Sage Lewis and a triple from Olivia Treece.
Eva Gates struck out four in two innings pitched for the Vikings and Hadley Epps stuck out three in one inning of relief.
Jerzey Jones had the lone hit for Woodville (2-9, 0-6).
Pisgah 13, Section 2 — At Section, the Eagles scored six runs in the top of the first inning on the way to the Class 2A Area 15 win.
Pisgah (10-19, 4-2) added two more runs in the second, four in the third and one in the fifth to close out the win.
Julianne Davis had two hits and two RBIs, Claudia Barron had three hits and one RBI and Brinley Chisenall had one hit and three RBIs for Pisgah while BreeLynn Chisenall and Fallen Starkey had one hit and two RBIs each. Briley Caperton had one hit and one RBI, Piper Anderson had one hit and Madeline Flammia drew four walks.
Anderson got the win in the pitching circle, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks while recording four strikeouts.
Jasmine Jonathan had one hit and one RBI for Section (0-6 in area play), which got one hit each from Kaylee Knopps, Presley Wright and Millie Gentry.
NSM 10, Geraldine 1 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain pitcher Caybree Dobbins recorded 17 strikeouts while pitching a one-hitter for the No. 8-ranked Bison.
NSM (13-6-1) built a 5-0 lead after three innings before scoring five runs in the sixth to clinch the win.
Kolbie Bobo homered and finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs for NSM while Cheyenne Boatner and Cloey Davenport both had two hits and two RBIs, Gracie Holland had two hits and one RBI and Leea Manley had one hit and one RBI.
NSM also got one hit each from Dobbins, Kylie McMurry, Kinsey Barton and Gabby Luna.
Scottsboro 15, Crossville 0 — At Scottsboro, the No. 3-ranked Wildcats capped off a perfect run through Class 5A Area 14 play with a 15-0 four-inning win over Crossville.
In four area games, Scottsboro outscored area foes Crossville and Guntersville a combined 64-1.
Morgan Perkins and Shila Wadkins had two hits, two runs and one RBI each and Jayda Matayo had one hit, two runs and three RBIs for Scottsboro (26-7-2, 4-0), which got one hit and one RBI from Ella White and one hit each from Anna Claire Crocker, Ava Grace Long and Brooklyn McGee.
Crocker and Matayo combined to pitch a one-hitter for Scottsboro. Crocker got the win, recording four strikeouts over three innings while Matayo had two strikeouts in one inning pitched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.