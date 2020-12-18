The Scottsboro Wildcats gave the scoreboard a workout during a win over a fellow Class 6A school.
Scottsboro (5-1) scored 49 points in both the first and second halves on the way to a 98-73 victory over Columbia Monday night in Huntsville.
The Wildcats led 33-25 after one quarter and 49-38 at halftime before stretching their lead to 70-55 after three quarters. Scottsboro sealed the win by outscoring the Eagles 28-18 in the final period.
Scottsboro had five players score in double figures. BJ Harris totaled 23 points, four assists and four rebounds and Tyson Sexton netted 22 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats while Parker Bell had 13 points, Jordan Davis 11, JaVaris Branford 10, Cordell Worthy six, Blake Jones five and Sam Cobb four.
Dabous McGhee scored 23 points, Jamari Wilson added 14 and Jaeden Harris had 11 for Columbia (0-4).
Woodville 59, Lindsay Lane 49 — At Woodville, the Panthers opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter on the way to the victory Monday night.
The Panthers led 11-10 after one quarter before moving in front 34-21 at halftime and 46-30 after three quarters.
Caleb Dolberry scored a game-high 25 points for Woodville while Jackson Peek netted 16 points and Damien Benson added 11.
Madison County 73, North Jackson 45 — At Stevenson, visiting Madison County jumped out to a double-digit first quarter lead on the way to handing the Chiefs a Class 4A Area 14 setback on Monday.
North Jackson (0-4, 0-1) fell behind 22-8 after one quarter before trailing 40-22 at halftime and 65-35 after three quarters.
Brady Cunningham scored 12 points for the Chiefs while Cade Reed had eight, DeVontay Pickett seven and Akilan Summers six.
Andrew Sisco scored 15 points while Xavier Sullivan and Brice Duskin scored 10 apiece for Madison County (1-6, 1-2).
Tuesday
Woodville 76, Cedar Bluff 63 — At Cedar Bluff, the Panthers outscored the home team 23-15 in the fourth quarter to secure a Class 1A Area 13 win Tuesday night.
Woodville, which improved to 2-0 in area play, led 22-13, 37-35 and 53-48 at the quarter breaks before pulling away in the fourth quarter.
Jackson Peek scored a game-high 30 points for the Panthers while Caleb Dolberry had 18, Garrett Copeland 11 and Damien Benson eight.
Scoring leaders for Cedar Bluff were Anbre Leek with 20 points, Bucky Leek with 18 and Jacob Burleson with 15.
Skyline 84, Gaylesville 38 — At Skyline, the No. 2-ranked Vikings steamrolled the visiting Trojans for a Class 1A Area 13 victory Tuesday night.
Skyline raced to a 34-5 lead after one quarter and was in front 56-14 at halftime and 71-22 after three quarters.
Curtis Knopps scored 15 points and Jaylon Clements and Weston Avans netted 14 each for the Vikings while Chase Bickers and Logan Evans had 12 each and Matt Burton and Camden Gilliam had six each.
Thursday
Skyline 60, Cedar Bluff 29 — At Cedar Bluff, Skyline coasted to an area win Thursday night.
Skyline (6-1, 3-0) built a 17-7 lead after one quarter and was in front 35-14 at halftime before carrying a 42-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Jaylon Clements led a balanced scoring attack for the Vikings with 16 points. Curtis Knopps netted 14 points while West Avans had 12, Chase Bickers eight and Logan Evans and Camden Gilliam five each.
Bucky Leek scored eight points, Jacob Burleson netted seven and Anbre Leek added six for Cedar Bluff (1-7, 1-2).
Woodville 62, Richard Hardy (Tenn.) 33 — At Woodville, the Class 1A No. 10-ranked Panthers used a strong start to spark a win over Richard Hardy Memorial School Thursday night.
Woodville (5-1) led 24-5 after the first quarter and was in front 40-15 at halftime and 56-21 after three quarters.
Jackson Peek scored a game-high 19 points for the Panthers, who also got nine from Caleb Dolberry, nine from Garrett Copeland, eight from Damien Benson, seven from Tucker Provens and five from Brice Thompson.
