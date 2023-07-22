Skyline’s new head baseball coach, Austin Towery, has a unique perspective of the sport.
The 2014 Marion County (Tennessee) High School graduate’s resume includes three years of baseball head-coaching experience as well as five years of experience as a high school and college baseball umpire.
“My experience in both coaching and umpiring will help us at Skyline because I see the game from both perspectives,” Towery said. “(While umpiring) I have seen the best and the worst programs in the greater Chattanooga area and most of the great programs all share similar characteristics that I plan on instilling at Skyline.”
Towery was hired recently to teach and coach at Skyline. He will teach seventh- through ninth-grade science, serve as head baseball coach and be head coach of the Skyline junior high and junior varsity girls basketball teams while also serving as an assistant coach for the Skyline varsity girls and varsity boys basketball teams on head coach Craig McGill’s staff.
“Skyline is one of those schools that have as good a reputation for academics and athletics as any in the tri-state area,” Towery said. “They have always competed at the highest level and have done so with class. Coaches and educators alike recognize the uniqueness that the community of Skyline has to offer and most would jump at the opportunity, like I did, to experience the comradery that is Skyline.”
Prior to coming to Skyline, Towery worked as a volunteer assistant coach with the Marion County girls basketball program from 2012-14 with attending UTC before spending three years teaching and serving as a varsity girls/varsity boys assistant basketball coach at the Richard Hardy Memorial School in South Pittsburg, Tennessee from 2015-17. He also started the Richard Hardy baseball program at the school in 2015, leading the team to an eventual winning season in his second season as coach.
“In the winter of 2015, many of the RMMS boys had expressed interest in playing baseball despite no recent history of having a team,” Towery said. “I decided to accept the challenge of helping them create a team. In our first season, we struggled as one would expect, but in my second season there, we were able to have an above .500 record despite our lack of baseball knowledge and experience. The boys played with a lot of grit and it has been one of my most memorable seasons of all of the teams I have coached regardless of sport.”
Towery was the varsity girls head basketball coach at South Pittsburg from 2017-22 and was the girls basketball head coach at Stevenson Middle School last season, directing the Panthers to a Jackson County Tournament championship last January.
With Skyline baseball, Towery replaces Dan Utter as the Vikings’ head coach. He is Skyline’s third different head coach in as many seasons.
“My goals for Skyline Baseball are to increase our roster size, instill a sense of pride in our program that the boys, school, and community can be proud of, and to compete and challenge the top teams in our area to win an area championship,” Towery said. “We have a lot of returning players that are really talented and excited to come back. Being involved with the basketball program will hopefully pay dividends in getting our roster size closer to what it needs to be. We are blessed to have a lot of athletes at Skyline and getting those athletes to step on the baseball field is obviously priority No. 1. To reach those goals we will try to build on what the previous coaching staff did and continue to raise the level of (the program).”
